UPDATE: Stop/Go in place on busy Donegal road following earlier collision

The main Donegal Town to Ballybofey road has partially reopened after an earlier incident.

However, a Stop/Go system is in place traffic is still backed up. Delays are expected.

The incident which led to the closure happened shortly before 8.00am today (Monday). It is understood that a car and a van were involved. It is not yet clear if anyone was injured. Emergency services attended the scene.

The Stop/Go is in operation between the Drumlonagher roundabout near Lidl to St Agatha's Church, Clar. Emergency services are at scene.

Many motorists are diverting via Lough Eske / Killymard. This alternative route is via back roads and is already quite congested.

There has been some disruption to school transport services this morning as a result of the incident.