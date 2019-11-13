Great leap of faith for musician and activist

Siobhán Shiels has had a love of music since she was ten-years-old and will celebrate the influence and role music has had on her life when she launches her first album this weekend.

Working under the name Great White Lies, the Carndonagh woman will launch her band’s debut album in the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny on Friday, November 15.

The album Chrysalis is the result of three years of work and is the fruits of the labour of someone for whom music is an integral part of her life.

“I have been into music ever since I moved here from Manchester when I was about ten,” she says.

Shiels studied music at the University of Ulster at Magee in Derry, eventually completing a masters degree in jazz performance. She joined bands for fun and forged a career as a community musician working with adults who have intellectual disabilities and people who suffer from dementia. She also gives vocal coaching classes and teaches piano.

A founding member of the Inishowen Gospel Choir, she formed Great White Lies in 2015.

WATCH: Fear by Great White Lies

The move into forming the band was a gradual one and after beginning to write songs, Shiels enlisted the help of friends to put the band together.

They quickly released an eponymously-titled EP which was followed by a songwriting award.

“I was always in other people’s bands or cover bands or doing backing vocals for someone or playing piano or accordion. But I was always doing a wee bit of writing in the background on my own and then I thought I would give it a go and see how it works. The EP seemed to do quite well, people liked the songs that I was writing. So I decided to go for it properly and now this is my primary musical adventure.”

The creation of the album, which was recorded in Derry’s Blast Furnace Studios, has been a gradual process.

“It was a piecemeal approach - I did it as I could afford to,” she laughs.

“Saving up a bit and recording a bit and then saving up a bit more. But that helped because the songs kind of developed their own form - as we were gigging the songs changed. It was nice to give them space.”

The songs can be very personal and Shiels says she explores “mental health issues, friendship, society, activism and fear in its many forms”.

“The EP was me dipping my toe in the water and then I started writing for the album and it has been a combination of whatever I have been experiencing in life.”

One of the things she has been experiencing and is a large part of her life is social activism. She has been involved in the abortion rights campaign for eight years.

“Being part of two campaigns (north and south of the border) that have passed, it is amazing and it gives you the courage to keep going on and it shows that all these other avenues of activism which seem so huge and so vast, that they are possible. And that feeds into my music.

“Activism plays a role and how activism can be so inspiring and so heart-warming and so empowering. On the opposite side, it can be so hard because you are faced with people who think the complete antithesis from you. You are constantly pitching yourself against people - trying to understand where they are coming from and trying to help them understand where you are coming from. Trying to reach a common ground to help move our world forward.”

Another issue which Shiels uses her music to deal with is her struggles with mental health. Her activism and her depression have an intertwined relationship, she says.

“I have been living with depression for a long time, and putting yourself in these situations (through activism) can be liberating and empowering but it also can play havoc with my mental health. So it is trying to find a balance. But if I didn't do activism I would probably be in a far deeper depression than I would be by trying.”

Chrysalis by Great White Lies will be launched at the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny on Friday, November 15 at 8pm. Admission €12/€10.