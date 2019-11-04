Singer-songwriting Terry Monaghan launching new album

A Gortahork-based musician is launching his latest collection of songs in the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny this week.

Well-known Letterkenny native Terry Monaghan takes to the stage with some of the finest musicians the northwest has to offer to launch his latest album Mercy, on Thursday, November 7.

A psychologist by day, the singer songerwriter has been composing and recording music, inspired by the trials and tribulations of everyday life, for over three decades now.

Monaghan’s music echoes and carries the spirit of his band Monkey Mind, a key creative catalyst featuring a who’s who of the early 90’s Boston (and eventually global) scene, where Monaghan was based for a period, including Mike Rivard (Club D’Elf), Tim Luntzel (Rosanne Cash, Norah Jones), Takuya Nakamura (Brazilian Girls, Quincy Jones, The Streets).

Acclaimed New York-based jazz guitarist Sten Horsfalt had this to say about his new album Mercy: “Diggin’ the new album from my old buddy/bandleader Terry Monaghan. Always a treat. Pure Irish soul, the way only Terry can do it.”

For this gig Monaghan is joined by some of the northwest’s finest jazz musicians, regular collaborators Michael McGinty on double bass, Eddie Lynch on keys, guitarist Eddie McFarland, and Aidan Dunphy on drums.

Terry Monaghan launches his new album Mercy in the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny on Thursday, November 7, at 8pm.

Tickets are €12/€10 and available online from regionalculturalcentre.com, in person from An Grianan Theatre Box Office, or by telephone on Tel 07491 20777.