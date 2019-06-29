31st Earagail Arts Festival just around the corner

The 31st Earagail Arts Festival runs from the 10th to the 28th of July and The Balor, Ballybofey features prominently hosting seven performances over the course of the festival.

Opening night of Earagail is also opening night the Balor’s in-house comedy musical Robin B’Stard and The Water Thieves which runs for four nights from Wednesday July 10th to Saturday July 13th. Written by Balor Manager Conor Malone and directed by Balor DCA’s Caroline Bell it’s a political spoof inspired by the recent water charges protests.

King Enda along with henchmen Leo and Simon have kidnapped Anna Livia the Water Maiden and the water in the village well has dried up. Our hero Robin B’Stard (Robin Hoods illegitimate, less well-known half-brother) with help from Scarecrow Mick, The Turfcutter and the ancient wizard Michael D must rescue the maiden and restore the water supply before the shadowy Mr Redacted can get his meters in place. Robin first aired to great reaction last year.

There’s a lot has happened in the political sphere since then what with controversies such as The National Children’s Hospital and National Broadband Plan overspends, Brexit etc and the updated script makes sure to give them a touch.