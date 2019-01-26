Entries sought for Ardara Song Contest

Last year saw the launch of the “South of the Border” Festival in Ardara. This Festival incorporates the songs of Jimmy Kennedy and the stories of Packie Manus Byrne. The Festival includes a song contest for amateur writers ie. people who have not had a composition already recorded. The prize for the winner is €1,000 and the Jimmy Kennedy Song Contest Scroll.

Entries must be sent to a link to lyricsardara@gmail.com or post to Song Contest, West End House, Ardara, Co. Donegal.

The six finalists will be invited to perform or have their composition performed in the final on Sunday 17th February in the Nesbitt Arms Hotel. All storytellers and reciters are welcome to join with the famous guests attending to honor the birthday of Packie Manus Byrne on the special weekend of the “South of the Border”.

For a downloadable application form, go to ardara.ie. You can ring 087 2424590 for further details.