Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter plans for Third Annual Literary Festival

Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter would like to invite interested individuals or groups to a meeting to discuss our third Annual Literary festival, which will be held in October. The meeting will take place in Dillon's Hotel on Wednesday, 14 March at 8pm.

Last year’s Literary Festival was a tremendous success and had a Jane Austen theme to mark the famous novelist's connections to the area and to commemorate the 200th anniversary of her death.

The Cathedral Quarter group have in a place a programme of events for the third festival and hope others will be willing to add to it or participate in the planned events.