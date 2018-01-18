North West Words to announce poetry award winner

North West Words is hosting its poetry awards night in Letterkenny next week.

Poet and Summer Palace Press publisher Kate Newmann has selected a shortlist of ten poems by poets from around Ireland and further afield.

Kate will be announcing the winner at the awards night in Florence Food Co in Letterkenny at 8pm on Thursday, January 25th.

This is the sixth year that the English poetry competition, which is sponsored by Donegal Creameries and Aurivo, has been running. The competition is open to previously and originally unpublished poems that are in English.

The short-listed poems are: ‘Galway Crystal’ by Trish Bennett, Co. Fermanagh; ‘Still Life in Landscape’ by Stephanie Conn, Co. Antrim; ‘Damaged Tins’ by Noel Connor, Staffordshire Moorlands, England; ‘Euphemasia’ by Patrick J Cosgrove, Co. Waterford; ‘Keeper’ by Gavan Duffy, Dublin; ‘Rivers of Sleep’ by Frank Farrelly, Co. Waterford; ‘I was in Lanesborough today’ by James Finnegan, Co. Donegal; ‘Way to England’ by Noel King, Co. Kerry; ‘Séan Dáiliocht’ by Eoin Mac Guibhir, Co. Donegal; ‘Dead Dog’ Lynda Tavakoli, Co. Down.

All are welcome and it’s free of charge.