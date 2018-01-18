Gabby Fitzgerald's new album comes highly recommended

Gabby Fitzgerald is a man of many life experiences, and these are recalled in a new 16 original track album of Celtic Rock.

Now living in Derry, Gabby was a soldier, and Company Sergeant based in Lifford for over 20 years. He served 31 years in total in the Defence forces.

Finglas born Gabby has been singing since he was 10. He is an accomplished singer/songwriter, and musician on the Irish uilleann pipes, whistles, guitar and the octave mandolin.

Fifty per cent of total sales will go towards Mental Health Ireland a charity that creates awareness for suicide and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The album can be purchased at www.gabbyfitzgeraldmusic.com