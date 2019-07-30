Young Glenfin footballer Tony Carlin to be laid to rest on Thursday



Tony Carlin the young Glenfin footballer who died in Letterkenny University Hospital on Monday, will be buried on Thursday,

He will be laid to rest after 11 am requiem mass in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Glenfin,on Thursday.

The deceased remains will repose at the family home Gortiness, Cloghan tomorrow (Wednesday) from 11 am.

The house, is private with family,neighbours and his friends from Glenfin GAA club welcome.

The deceased was a member of the Glenfin club’s senior reserve team and was also a former club PRO.

The Glenfin clubhouse will be open from 7pm to 9pm tonight (Tuesday) for anyone who wants to call in for tea or a chat. All further club activities will be cancelled until further notice.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.