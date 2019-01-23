Donegal All Time Greats: Profile #15 Jim White

A former Donegal TD, James (Jim) White is held in high esteem by so many for his contribution to the tourism sector and for his political acumen.

At his wake thousands called to the Abbey Hotel in September 2014 to pay their respects to a remarkable man who had great energy and passion for his work.

Described by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny as a “man of enormous positivity and generosity with huge credibility in the area of tourism and business”, Jim White entered the Dáil representing the Donegal-Leitrim constituency after success in the 1973 general election. He was re-elected at the 1977 general election as the TD for the new Donegal constituency and in the 1981 general election as TD for Donegal South-West.