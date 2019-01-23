Donegal All Time Greats: Profile #13 Moya Brennan

Moya Brennan, born Máire Ní Bhraonáin, was born in Donegal on the 4th August, 1952.

The eldest child of a very musical family in the remote parish of Gaoth Dobhair, she is an Irish folk singer, songwriter, harpist, and philanthropist.

She began performing professionally in 1970 when her family formed the band Clannad and is now widely considered as the "First Lady of Celtic Music".

Moya released her first solo album in 1992 called Máire. She has been nominated for two Grammys and has won an Emmy Award.

She has recorded with many world-famous musicians and has provided music for several soundtracks, including Titanic, To End All Wars and King Arthur.