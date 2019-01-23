Donegal All Time Greats: Profile #12 Moya Doherty

Born in Pettigo, Moya Doherty’s career includes theatre, radio and television journalism and an award-winning track record in television production, both in Ireland and the UK.

She was the Commissioning Producer and originator of Riverdance for the Eurovision Song Contest of 1994.

She is a founding Director of Tyrone Productions, an independent television production company.

A Donegal person of the year winner, other awards and honours include: Veuve Clicquot Business Woman of the Year, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, and honorary doctorates from the University of Ulster and the National University of Ireland in recognition of her success and her ongoing commitment to the arts in Ireland.