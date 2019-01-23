Donegal All Time Greats: Profile #9 Anthony Molloy

Anthony Molloy was born on the 28th May, 1962, to the delight of his proud parents Nora and the late Lanty Molloy of Leamagowra.

Honing his football skills on the rough pastures of his hillside home, at the National School at Crove and later at Meenaneary, Molloy went on to make history on the football field with Donegal, the first man to captain Donegal to an All Ireland Senior Championship title in 1992.

His acceptance speech, his final words in particular ‘Sam is for the Hills' on the steps of the Hogan Stand will live long in the memory.

His footballing career with the Ardara Club lasted for 21 years. For Donegal, in a career where a knee injury often dogged him, he played a remarkable 123 times.