Donegal All Time Greats: Profile #8 Rory Gallagher

William Rory Gallagher was born on March 7th, 1948 in Ballyshannon. He was an Irish blues-rock multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and bandleader. Gallagher recorded solo albums throughout the 1970s and 1980s, after forming the band Taste during the late 1960s.

A talented guitarist known for his charismatic performances and dedication to his craft, Gallagher's albums have sold in excess of 30 million copies worldwide. Gallagher received a liver transplant in 1995, but died of complications later that year in London, England at the age of 47.

Characterised by his flowing locks and trademark working man stage clothes, Gallagher was a self taught virtuoso who forged a musical revolution in his native land, and became a universally acclaimed international folk hero.