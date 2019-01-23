Donegal All Time Greats: Profile #6 Brian McEniff

Bundoran man Brian McEniff has had a life-long love affair with gaelic games at club, county, provincial and national level.

His most notable achievement in a glittering career as both a player and team manager came on September 20, 1992, when, as team manager, he guided Donegal to a first ever All Ireland Senior Football Championship.

In his playing days he enjoyed huge success with St Joseph's, a Ballyshannon-Bundoran combo, captaining them to an historic unofficial club all Ireland title.

Other successes came with Ulster and his management ability was recognised when he coached Ireland in the International Rules Series. Off the football field he is a hugely successful businessman through the McEniff Hotel Group.