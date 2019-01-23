Donegal All Time Greats: Profile #5 Daniel O'Donnell

Daniel O'Donnell is an Irish singer with a worldwide following, his easy-going way on and off stage a major part of the ‘package’ which has seen him develop his career from humble beginnings.

Daniel has toured extensively across the world, in the UK, USA and Australia, his concerts sell-out while at home his legions of fans simply can't get enough of him.

In addition to his singing career Daniel has developed into a much sought after television presenter, branching out from music to a mix of hugely popular shows, co-presenting to great acclaim with his wife, Majella.

A passionate advocate for his home county, he's a great ambassador for Donegal. A multi-award winner, his most treasured is his 1989 Donegal Person of the Year accolade.