Donegal All Time Greats: Profile #3 Packie Bonner

An outstanding goalkeeper and a truly international sports personality, Packie Bonner will forever be remembered for his penalty save in the 1990 World Cup when he outfoxed Daniel Timofte to put Ireland through to the quarter-finals where they met host nation Italy.

He started playing with the Republic of Ireland team in 1981 appearing 80 times with the national team.

He started his soccer career playing with Keadue Rovers in 1975 going on in 1978 to play with Glasgow Celtic for the next 20 years and making over 600 appearances with the Scottish club.

In 2003 he was appointed Technical Director of the Football Association of Ireland. In more recent years he has become a regular sports pundit on television and radio.