Donegal All Time Greats: Profile #2 Bridie Gallagher

Bridie Gallagher, "Ireland's first truly international pop star" was born in Creeslough on September 7th, 1924.

She has enjoyed worldwide fame with songs such as A Mother’s Love’s A Blessing and The Green Glens Of Antrim and achieved international acclaim with her legendary rendition of "The Boys From County Armagh"which sold over 250,000 copies. Affectionately known as "The Girl from Donegal" during her career, which spans over six decades, she appeared in many leading venues across the globe.

Her singing career took off in the 1950s when she began to make appearances in the London Palladium and the Royal Albert Hall. She holds the record for the largest number of people in attendance in the Albert Hall London, with over 7,500 people in attendance.