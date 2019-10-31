GALLERY:
Thanks to all those who sent the Donegal Democrat a video to celebrate its 100th birthday
Donegal Democrat celebrates 100 years
This week marked a very important week for the Donegal Democrat as it celebrated 100 years.
Many people were interviewed and generously shared their wonderful memories of the Donegal Democrat with us.
These stories appear in our special-edition newspaper today, Thursday, October 31.
Many also sent us a video link wishing us a happy birthday - this gallery shows a number of these people.
We would like to thank you all.
