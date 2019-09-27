PICTURE SPECIAL: See the Naomh Brid tour of the club area with the Anglo Celt Cup

This year Naomh Brid had our first ever Tour De Bríd which involved walking around the boundary of the Parish of Drumholm carrying the Anglo Celt Cup won by the Donegal senior football team when they won another Ulster Championship.

The walk commenced at 7.45am last Sunday morning taking nearly 12 hours to complete the 65km. Our Under 12 team started the walk accompanied by some of their parents carrying the Cup from Pairc Naomh Brid going through Coxtown, Rushbrooke, Drumanus, Mullinasole, Carrick West and Aughnadrin to Laghey. The Under 8s and The Academy took over and carried the Cup around Laghey and down Laghey Street from Kee’s Filling Station, where a number of the adult members took the Cup from Laghey School through Tullyearl. There they met with the Under 10’s who carried it through Tully and onto the Old Laghey Road to PJ Mc Hugh’s then past Packie Martin’s through Rathneeny onto the Golard Crossroads.

The Under 14s took over from Golard Crossroads heading for Rathneeney Barr past Pauric McGlinchey’s and climbing the hills to Menie Martins for tea & biscuits. Turning right at Rathneeney Barr and walking through Laghey Barr past Laghey Barr Chapel, SMG motors to the next stop at Trummon East at the Lagheybarr Crossroads.

Here Clint Walsh and some of his seniors took over heading up the Pettigo Road through the Ought to turn right at Lough Na Darragh towards Pulnareany, following onto McGrory’s off Tievebrack and over the hill towards the border at the County Bridge, turning right heading towards Cashelard passing Lough Golagh on the right and Lough Lee on the left and onto a water top up at Whoriskey’s Crossroads. Brendan Whoriskey had refreshments waiting for the lads after this long trek.

New teams took over and headed around through Cavangarden, across the N15 and through Arpatton heading for the Railway Bridge at Rossnowlagh. Continuing through the Friary at Rossnowlagh and across the beach to the ramp beside the Sand House Hotel. Change of personnel again with the Gallagher boys from Rosscanlon walking in the Rossnowlagh Road with the cup and up through Glasbolie and into Ballymagroarty.

By now the contingent was starting to grow as more and more people where joining the walkers. The Ladies underage players waited patiently at the Ballymagroarty Crossroads and brought new energy to the group. Walking up through Ballintra, past St Bridget’s Church and turning left through Lisminton. Crossing the Main road again at Grahamstown and heading for Murvagh Beach passing Geoffrey McClay’s for refreshments again. Turning right at Murvagh Beach we then crossed Murvagh Bridge and into Mullinasole for a picture at Mullinasole Pier.

The last stretch began by leaving Mullinasole and stopping at the home with All Ireland Masters Champion Donal Martin who had just returned from winning an All Ireland Masters title with Donegal. The group of approximately 75 then went through Drumanus up past Patrick Monaghan’s and across the Main Road at O’Shea’s heading for the last climb up through Rushbrooke past Dermot Langan’s, O’Briens of Rushbrooke, Donal & Mary Quinn’s and also through Darren & Mary Cooke’s to the finish line at Páirc Naomh Brid at 8pm.

Just over 12 hours, great community spirit shown, great memories and a wonderful day for young and old. We would like to thank the following for their invaluable support – Kee’s of Laghey, Brendan Whoriskey, The Salmon Inn, Padraig Molloy Electrical, Declan Gallagher Financial Services & Gerard Gallagher. Everyone who took part made the event. For everyone who bought lines and supported the fundraiser we salute you.