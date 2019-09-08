GALLERY: Donegal Women's League underage blitz

The last Donegal Women's League blitz for Under-8s and Under-10s was held on Saturday at Moyle View Park in Milford.

Hosts Milford United were one of the competing teams as the next crop of budding women's league players took to the pitches.

A superb day of action was held with five teams battling it out.

The sides who took part were Milford United, Raphoe Town, Lagan Harps, Finn Valley, Bonagee United and Kilmacrennan Celtic.