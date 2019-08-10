PICTURE GALLERY: Were you in Ballyshannon to see the Round the Houses cycle on Thursday

Not for the first time a McCarter was first across the line on the uphill finish on Ballyshannon's Main Street as the Donegal Bay Cycling Club hosted the annual 'Round the Houses' cycle event in the town on Thursday evening.

Darragh McCarter was first ahead of Darren Rafferty of Island Wheelers with Michael McGlynn of Omagh Wheelers third.

There was just one women competitor Erica Murray from Yeats Co and the Junior winner was Dylan Traynor of Errigal Cycling Club.

In the sixth running of the event, there was a major change this year with the start and finish on the main street and the crowds came out in very big numbers on a lovely evening.

The other big feature of the event was the presence of Olympic and World champion, Katie-George Dunlevy, who was official starter and also presented the prizes afterwards in McIntyre's Bar, The Mall.

At the presentation, Ted McCaffrey, on behalf of the organisers thanked all who had taken part and especially the volunteer marshals and Gardai.

Veteran cyclist and the main motivator behind the event in Ballyshannon, Terry McIntyre, who again took part, also thanked all who had travelled to take part. "We had 65 starters and this was our best ever event."

Katie-George Dunlevy, after presenting the prizes, said she was honoured to be part of the event and hinted that she might come back and take part. She said that she was glad to give something back to the club who had helped her in her early days, providing training partners and bikes for training when she was in Donegal on holiday.