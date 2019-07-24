PICTURE GALLERY: Successful Triathlon hosted by MSI Tri Club at Lakeland, Ballyshannon

In perfect conditions the annual Lakeside Triathlon in Ballyshannon was a great success on Saturday with 133 competitors taking part.

The 750m swim followed by a 23k cyle and 5k run saw Luke McCarron of NW Triathlon Club, Derry first home in a fantastic time time of 1:04.25. The first lady home was Sarah McGeogh with local Maria Treacy in second. Maria's brother John won the 20-19 category.

First home in the MSC Tri Club (the organisers) competition was Noel Hoey and Eleanor Rooney.

There was also local success in the relay with the team of Ciaran Smith, John Greene and Eloise Devanney coming home first.

Competitors from all over Ireland took part with many of the top ranking competitors who take in the Ballyshannon event because of the venue, which is ideal.

MSC Tri chairperson Pamela Zarb was very happy with the event and paid tribute to the various organisations who helped out - the ESB and Erne Enterprise for the facility; Tir Chonaill AC, Donegal Bay Cycling Club, Donegal Bay Sub Aqua Search and Recovery, Order of Malta, Gardai, Kernan's Spar and Mungos.

She also thanked photographers Brian Drummond and Philip Mulligan.

"It was another very good event and thanks to all the volunteers it was run very smoothly," said Pamela.