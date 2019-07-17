PICTURE GALLERY: See our report and Picture Gallery from Magee Wild Atlantic Way Marathon

The second annual Magee 1866 Donegal Wild Atlantic Way Marathon proved to be a resounding success with great weather and big numbers taking part on the scenic route from Killybegs to Glencolmcille.

The overall winner was Adrian Scullion who ran a splendid 2:47.38 to finish over 20 minutes ahead of Simon Reeve from North Belfast Harriers.

The first woman over the line was Ciara Cunningham who clocked 3:53.30.

More than 400 took part in the Half Marathon event as well and there was great support along the route for both.

Organiser Eunan Quinn was well pleased with how the race had gone and pointed out that events like this are now very much part of the tourism economy.

More than ten countries were represented and many of those taking part brought friends and family with them and stayed in the area as well.

While the general consensus was it was a tough, challenging course with a lot of hills, people knew that in advance. The warm weather made it all the harder for some, but at the same time added to the success of the whole occasion.

Many of those taking part were full of praise afterwards, some taking to social media to post comments and share pictures of the fabulous route.

Brian Fagan described it as being “one of the best events in Ireland” and added that while it was tough “the hospitality more than compensated for the hills” and he concluded by saying: “Couldn’t recommend it highly enough.”Fiona Ni H’oiste was another person buzzing afterwards. She said it was an “absolutely brilliant event” and while the hills were tough it was worth it for the views.

Half Marathon

More than 400 people took part in the Magee 1866 Wild Atlantic Way Half Marathon event which began and finished in Glencolmcille yesterday.

Ciaran Doherty of Letterkenny AC was first over the line in a great time of 1:14.49 with Gary Scully second and Charlie O'Donnell of Rosses AC third.

The fastest woman over the Half Marathon distance was Lucy O’Malley in 1:31.55