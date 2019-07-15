PICTURE GALLERY: See Finesse Gymnastics Club in action for Ireland in Austria

The week ended as it started for the 13 gymnasts from Finesse Gymnastics Club who were representing Ireland at this year’s 16th World Gymnaestrada (WG), on a huge high.

The opening ceremony gave the team a taste of what was to come. The honour of flag bearer went to Ellie King from Lettermacaward. Ellie has represented both Donegal and Ulster in gymnastics and now can add this honour to her achievements.

The Irish team received a huge cheer as they entered the packed out Birkenwiese Stadium. This is only the second time in WG history that Ireland has been in attendance.

The WG is held every four years much like the Olympics. It is allocated to a different country around the globe by FIG the gymnastics governing body. It is the biggest participation event in world sport with these games breaking all previous records to date.

With over 20,000 gymnasts from 68 countries spanning five continents. Held every four years in a different global city. The aim of the event is to bring together amateur gymnasts or elite from all over the world with the purpose of showing gymnastic performances based on the varying gymnastic traditions in their country, all contributing to the diversity and colour of gymnastics.

The team performed their routine surviving the storm 3 times in the main arena to packed audiences every time and received a great response. Another tradition of the WG is to give the gymnasts a chance to do a city performance.The Irish team performed theirs in the picturesque town of Hohenems.

As the curtain came down on this wonderful event, these young Donegal gymnasts have represented their county and their country with pride.

The Motto of the games is ‘come together and show your colours’ and these young gymnasts from Donegal certainly showcased the Green, White and Gold of Ireland with pride.

Irish GFA Squad 2019:

Amber Beecroft, Ellie King, Cara Nulty, Orla Lonergan, Sequoya McGettigan, Adele King, Molly Nulty, Ellen O’Connell, Amy Russell, Ella McBride, Ruby McBride, Aisling Nulty, Ita McGee.