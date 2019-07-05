GAELIC GAMES
PIC SPECIAL: All the fun at the St. Mary's, Convoy Cúl Camp
Busy week for stars of the future in Convoy
A big well done to the boys and girls who took part in the Kelloggs Cúl Camp organised by the St. Mary's GAA Club in Convoy this week.
It was a busy week of coaching a games and the children were enjoyed some top quality coaching - and a visit from Donegal's Hugh McFadden and the Anglo Celt Cup.
The Cúl Camps are continuing right around the county over the next number of weeks.
PICTURES: GERALDINE DIVER
