PIC SPECIAL: All the fun at the St. Mary's, Convoy Cúl Camp

A big well done to the boys and girls who took part in the Kelloggs Cúl Camp organised by the St. Mary's GAA Club in Convoy this week.

It was a busy week of coaching a games and the children were enjoyed some top quality coaching - and a visit from Donegal's Hugh McFadden and the Anglo Celt Cup.

The Cúl Camps are continuing right around the county over the next number of weeks.

PICTURES: GERALDINE DIVER