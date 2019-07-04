PIC SPECIAL: 125th Lady Captain's Day at Bundoran Golf Club

The 125th Lady Captain's Day at Bundoran Golf Club was held on Saturday in a fabulous sunshine with a great turnout for this much awaited occasion. Members and visitors were welcomed by Lady Captain Marion Duffy followed by dinner and presentation.

Huge congratulations to Nadine Ivers playing off 12, with 36pts was a very worthy winner. In 2nd place was our very gifted and up and coming junior golfer Maeve O’Connor with 37pts, (her granddad Anthony Begley won the men’s prize from the lady captain.)

This place went to Donna Mulholland with a BOT. 4th went to Donna Meade 35pts, with 5th place going to Anne Sweeney 34pts (BOT). Iin 6th place was Kathleen McDaid 34pts (BOT).

Committee prize went to Sorcha Begley 33 ptsw ith past captain prize to Kathleen O’Donnell 33pts. Senior prize went to Breda Chapman 33pts.

Front nine went to Deirdre Mulligan 18 pts, back nine Bernie Gillespie 21 pts. 36+went to Clare O’Donnell and our visitors prize went to Eithne Barrett.

After the presentation, members and visitors welcomed the Captain’s Choir who entertained and was enjoyed by everyone, until DJ John Bosco who helped us dance the night away. Congratulation to all our winners and everyone who was part of this wonderful day.