Big Donegal interest in semi-finals of Comórtas Peil na Gaeltachta today

It's semi-finals day at the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta All-Ireand finals which are being hosted by An Kingdom GAA club in Kerry this weekend.

And there will be plenty of Donegal interest with three teams involved in semi-final action - Cill Chartha, Na Dunaibh and Gleann Fhinne.

Cill Chartha will be involved in the senior semi-final after they overcame Cill tSeadhna of Mayo in the quarter-final on Saturday 3-11 to 1-11. Their semi-final is timed for 5.45 and will be shown live on TG4.

Reigning All-Ireland junior champions Na Dunaibh had a whopping 6-17 to 0-7 quarter-final win over An Seanphobal on Saturday and will take their place in the semi-final today at 3.30.

The third representatives from Donegal are the Gleann Fhinne ladies and their semi-final is also timed for 3.30.

There was disappointment for Gaoth Dobhair juniors who lost out on Saturday to Na Gaeil Oga 2-6 to 0-8, while the Naomh Muire junior ladies put up a great performance before bowing out to Maigh Cuilinn of Galway on a scoreline of 5-16 to 4-12.

See Sean O Mainin's picture gallery from games in Kerry yesterday