PICTURE GALLERY: See our picture gallery from Donegal Town Basketball Awards night

The Donegal Town Basketball Club hosted their annual awards night on Sunday 19th May in the St Patrick’s Parish Centre in Donegal Town.

It was brilliant to see the hall packed with blue and yellow jumpers, showing that the sport is alive and well in Donegal Town.

Awards were presented to the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Most Improved Player (MIP) from each team (see full list of awards below).

The All-Ireland contending U-14 boys were also presented with awards for winning the regional cup and regional league titles, and the U-14b and U-12 boys received their well-deserved medals for winning their respective regional league titles. With such enthusiasm, commitment and talent in the club today, it is no wonder why basketball is thriving once again in Donegal Town and will continue to do so for years to come.

The Donegal Town Basketball Club would like to thank everyone involved in such a successful, enjoyable and memorable season this year – players, parents, volunteers, coaches, managers of all the gyms we use, and our supporters.

U-8 Boys MVP – Brody McDermott

U-8 Girls MVP – Saoirse Leahy

U-10 Boys MVP – Finn Gillespie

U-10 Girls MVP – Amy Doherty

U-12 Boys MVP – Jon Farren

U-12b Boys MVP – Leon McGinty

U-12 Girls MVP – Maya Lenehan

U-14 Boys MVP – Daniel Quinn

U-14b Boys MVP – Niall Feenery

U-14 Girls MVP – Aoife Cox

U-16 Boys MVP – Diarmuid O’Donnell

U-16 Girls MVP – Catherine Campbell

U-19 Girls MVP – Sophie Carr and Orla Carbery

U-8 Boys MIPs – Eoghan and Paul O’ Donnell

U-8 Girls MIP – Emmy Byrne

U-10 Boys MIP – Conor Griffin

U-10 Girls MIP – Nikita McGinty

U-12 Boys MIP – Charlie McNeely

U-12b Boys MIP – Jack McGroarty

U-12 Girls MIP – Ella Byrne

U-14 Boys MIP – Oisin Mogan

U-14b Boys MIP – Darragh Griffin

U-14 Girls MIP – Hannah McCaughan

U-16 Boys MIP – Ben McNeely

U16 Girls MIP – Sofia Maziri

U-19 Girls MIP – Sarah Donovan

Young Club Person of the Year – Natasha Prenderville