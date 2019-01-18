DONEGAL SPORT
PICTURE GALLERY: Tir Chonaill AC hold their annual awards night
Tir Chonaill AC held their annual awards function in the Central Hotel, Donegal Town last weekend.
Sharon McGowan/O'Connor welcomed the packed audience and outlined the workings of the club and the huge list of events and successes over the year.
Presentations to various categories was made by club coaches by sponsor Gareth Britton, All Sports with overall Female and Male being presented by All Sports Sponsor Gareth Britton
Among the award winners were:
Sprints/Jumps
Lucy McGlynn, National U15, 250m Hurdles champion and UK Sportshall Athletics sprints winner
Ben Campbell, Irish Schools and Club sprint hurdles medal winner
Throws
Ava Anderson, National U12 Shot Putt Champipomn
Shane Breslin, National U16 Shot Putt champion
Jumps
Eoin Sharkey, numerous National U17 medals including pentathlon
Tori Murchan, U13 Irish High Jump medal winner
Middle distance/CC
Savannah Timoney All Ireland CC medal winner
Cathal O'Donnell, All Ireland CC medal winner
Special Recognition Awards
To all that qualified for All Irelands and represented the club in Ulster championships
Cess Holden, Glenties, C25K leader
Theresa Orme, Ballyshannon/Bundoran, C25K leader
Kevin McGlynn, Donegal Town, fit4life leader
Collette Byrne, Carrick C25K Leader
Mia McCalmont, 2nd in Athletics Ireland U20 CC
Marita Ward, Glenties Road Race leader
Girls Under 15 National Indoor 4 x 200m and Outdoor 4 x 100m winners Niamh Mohan, Rachael Gallagher, Lucy McGlynn, Aoibhinn McGarrigle and Aibhle McCrossan
Boys Under 12 National 4 x 100m bronze medal winners
Conor McCahill, Ethan Dewhirst, Sawyer Campbell, Oisin Gillespie and Jamie Kennedy
Master Athletes
Julie McNamee, numerous Ultra Marathon top three placings including Causeway Coast Ultra
Richard McCarthy - numerous road winning prizes and 5th in 1,500m at National Indoors
Senior Athletes of the year
Geraldine Stewart, Shot Silver medal winner in National Seniopr Outdoor, Bronze in Nat Seniors Indoor and broke Masters M35 record at Masters c/ships
Caolan O'Callaghan, Triple Jump Silver medal winner at Nationa U23 c/ships
Club person of the year
Richard McCarthy, Coach/athlete/professional development of Tir Chonaill AC facilities
