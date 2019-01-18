PICTURE GALLERY: Tir Chonaill AC hold their annual awards night

Tir Chonaill AC held their annual awards function in the Central Hotel, Donegal Town last weekend.

Sharon McGowan/O'Connor welcomed the packed audience and outlined the workings of the club and the huge list of events and successes over the year.

Presentations to various categories was made by club coaches by sponsor Gareth Britton, All Sports with overall Female and Male being presented by All Sports Sponsor Gareth Britton

Among the award winners were:

Sprints/Jumps

Lucy McGlynn, National U15, 250m Hurdles champion and UK Sportshall Athletics sprints winner

Ben Campbell, Irish Schools and Club sprint hurdles medal winner

Throws

Ava Anderson, National U12 Shot Putt Champipomn

Shane Breslin, National U16 Shot Putt champion

Jumps

Eoin Sharkey, numerous National U17 medals including pentathlon

Tori Murchan, U13 Irish High Jump medal winner

Middle distance/CC

Savannah Timoney All Ireland CC medal winner

Cathal O'Donnell, All Ireland CC medal winner

Special Recognition Awards

To all that qualified for All Irelands and represented the club in Ulster championships

Cess Holden, Glenties, C25K leader

Theresa Orme, Ballyshannon/Bundoran, C25K leader

Kevin McGlynn, Donegal Town, fit4life leader

Collette Byrne, Carrick C25K Leader

Mia McCalmont, 2nd in Athletics Ireland U20 CC

Marita Ward, Glenties Road Race leader

Girls Under 15 National Indoor 4 x 200m and Outdoor 4 x 100m winners Niamh Mohan, Rachael Gallagher, Lucy McGlynn, Aoibhinn McGarrigle and Aibhle McCrossan

Boys Under 12 National 4 x 100m bronze medal winners

Conor McCahill, Ethan Dewhirst, Sawyer Campbell, Oisin Gillespie and Jamie Kennedy

Master Athletes

Julie McNamee, numerous Ultra Marathon top three placings including Causeway Coast Ultra

Richard McCarthy - numerous road winning prizes and 5th in 1,500m at National Indoors

Senior Athletes of the year

Geraldine Stewart, Shot Silver medal winner in National Seniopr Outdoor, Bronze in Nat Seniors Indoor and broke Masters M35 record at Masters c/ships

Caolan O'Callaghan, Triple Jump Silver medal winner at Nationa U23 c/ships

Club person of the year

Richard McCarthy, Coach/athlete/professional development of Tir Chonaill AC facilities