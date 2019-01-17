PIC SPECIAL: Donegal Camogie holds end of year awards presentations

Donegal Camogie brought the curtain down on another successful year when they held their annual presentation function in Letterkenny's Silver Tassie Hotel on Friday night.

Donegal fielded sides at various age-groups at underage last year and as County Board Chairperson, Mary McWilliams outlined at Friday night's event, the players and their management teams represented their clubs and county with great distinction.

She thanked the families of the players for their continued support.

The managers of the individual teams gave brief reports on their campaigns with Aideen Quinn and Joe Kealy in charge of the U-14s and Laurence Doherty outlining the success of his teams at U-15, U-16 and minor level.

All teams took part in competitions at provincial and All-Ireland level.

Awards were also presented in the various categories

A special award was presented to Four Masters clubman Michael Feeney for his contribution to camogie at both club and county level. Michael's involvement with hurling teams at Four Masters was also noted.

Award winners

U14 Player of the Year - Blaithin Toland, Carndonagh.

U14 Most Committed Player - Allannah Curran, Burt.

U15 Player of the Year - Lily Doherty, Four Masters.

U15 Most Committed Player - Brianna Tully, Carndonagh.

U16 Player of the Year - Zoe Whoriskey, Burt.

U16 Most Committed Player - Emer O'Donnell, Carndonagh.

U18 Player of the Year - Hannah McDermott, Burt.

U18 Most Committed Player - Eímear Quinn, Letterkenny Gaels.

Camogie Volunteer of the Year - Michael Feeney, Four Masters.