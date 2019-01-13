PIC SPECIAL: Gallery of pics from 'A Game for Owen'

The weather might not have been all that pleasant, but the crowds still came out in huge numbers to Ardara's Pearse Park on Saturday night for 'A Game for Owen'.

Gaoth Dobhair, the Donegal champions who are preparaing for their upcoming All-Ireland club semi-final, took on a Donegal U-20s side.

Gaoth Dobhair ran out narrow winners on a night where the GAA did their bit for a very worthy cause.

Pictures: Geraldine Diver

LINK TO GOFUNDME PAGE: A little something extra for Owen