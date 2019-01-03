PHOTO GALLERY: Gaoth Dobhair GAA celebrate a momentous year in Clanree with their dinner dance

2018 was a year to remember for Clg Gaoth Dobhair and they celebrated it in some style on Sunday night when they held their annual dinner dance in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny.

The centrepiece of their story for the year was the senior team winning the Dr. Maguire Cup for the first time since 2006 and then going all the way in Ulster, bringing home the title for the first time, defeating Cargin, Crossmaglen Rangers and Scotstown along the way.

The journey will continue in 2009 when they meet reigning All-Ireland club champions, Corofin of Galway, in Carrick-on-Shannon in the semi-final in February.

But on Sunday night it was time to celebrate and the the team were well kitted out for the occasion by Evolve and the club wish to thank them.

The special guest on the night was Ulster GAA President, Michael Hasson and his wife Margaret. The Ulster President made the presentations of medals on the night.

Apart from the Ulster medals, the Donegal league and championship medals were also presented.

The club have already started preparations for the upcoming All-Ireland semi-final and this weekend welcome Antrim Intermediate club, Naomh Eanna (Ulster champions) to Magheragallon for a challenge game.

Then on the following Saturday they play a Donegal senior select in a charity game in Ardara while the following weekend they travel to London to take on the London senior side at Ruislip.

Award winners:

Senior Player of the Year: Odhrán Mac Niallais

Reserve Player of the Year: Neasan Mac Giolla Bhríde

Young Player of the Year: Gary McFadden

Minor Player of the Year: Mark McFadden

Ladies Player of the Year: Emer Ni Bhaoill

Young Ladies Player of the Year: Meadhbh Nic Giolla Bhríde

Minor Ladies Player of the Year: Alannah Nic Giolla Bhríde

Club Person of the Year: Eamonn Ó Baoill

Supporter of the Year: Hudie Mor O Fearraigh

Long Service Award: Kit Crowley