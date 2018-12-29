PHOTO GALLERY: See Photo Gallery by Moses Alcorn of Cloughaneely GAA dinner dance

Cloughaneely GAA Club held a very successful Dinner Dance in the Ostan Loch Altan Hotel on Friday night last.

The Special Guests were The President of the GAA, John Horan and Alan Boyd, Treasurer of Donegal County Board. During the course of the evening members of the successful Cloughaneely team that won back-to-back All Ireland Senior Gaeltacht titles in 1992 and 1993 were honoured as well as the four Cloughaneely Ladies who played on the Donegal Ladies team that won the Ulster title and were defeated in the All-Ireland final by London.

The MC was Fr. Seán Ó Gallachoir

