PHOTO GALLERY: See Thomas Gallagher's Photo Gallery from St. Naul's 5k Run and Walk

Brendan Breen was first home in the St. Naul's St. Stephen's Day 5, ahead of Cathal Lowther and Rosie Temple.

Top U-16 Female - Ella Byrne, ahead of Olivia Coughlan and Lucy Ward.

Top U-16 Male - Sean Boyle ahead of Darragh Burke and Ethan Armstrong.

TOP 20 FINISHERS

1 Brendan Breen 21.23

2 Cathal Lowther 22.04

3 Rosy Temple 22.18

4 Conor McLaughlin 23.24

5 Conor McBrearty 24.17

6 Sharon Meehan 24.24

7 Vincent Kennedy 25.25

8 Shauna flynn 25.37

9 Sarah Higgins-Sierra 25.54

10 Sean Boyle 25.59

11 Niamh Boyle 26.27

12 Darragh Burke 26.49

13 Ella Byrne 27.15

14 Vera Haughey 27.19

15 Olivia Coughlan 27.24

16 Ed Siena 27.45

17 Jackie Harvey 28.01

18 Julie Kelly 30.03

19 Niamh Coughlan 31.20

20 Lucy Ward 31.42

21 Ethan Armstrong 31.44

22 Eunan Ward 31.53

23 Ruairi Meehan 32.23

24 Elizabeth Meehan 32.24

25 Keelin Flynn 32.31

26 Shea Byrne 33.34

27 Kathleen Burke 33.39

28 Finola Gallagher 33.53

29 Aoife Greene 34.03