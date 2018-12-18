PHOTO GALLERY: Memorable sporting month for Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon

Coláiste Cholmcille is celebrating this week as three teams brought home regional trophies in each of their sports.

The Girls U-16.5 Gaelic team are now the reigning Ulster champions, having defeated St. Patrick's, Keady, 4-7 to 1-7 last week.

Earlier in the month, the Boys U-16 Basketball team were victorious in the North West Regional Final over St. Nathy's, Ballaghadereen, with a scoreline of 35-25.

Their win came hot on the heels of the Girls U-19 Basketball team's victory over Loreto, Letterkenny, in the North West Regional Final with a decisive final score of 46-29.

To add to all this, the school also celebrated the achievements of Leaving Cert student and Marlins swimmer Mona Mc Sharry, who recently set 3 new Irish records at the Irish Short Course Swimming Championships, taking home a phenomenal 6 golds.