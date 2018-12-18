DONEGAL SPORT
PHOTO GALLERY: Memorable sporting month for Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon
Success in Swimming, Gaelic Football and Basketball
Coláiste Cholmcille is celebrating this week as three teams brought home regional trophies in each of their sports.
The Girls U-16.5 Gaelic team are now the reigning Ulster champions, having defeated St. Patrick's, Keady, 4-7 to 1-7 last week.
Earlier in the month, the Boys U-16 Basketball team were victorious in the North West Regional Final over St. Nathy's, Ballaghadereen, with a scoreline of 35-25.
Their win came hot on the heels of the Girls U-19 Basketball team's victory over Loreto, Letterkenny, in the North West Regional Final with a decisive final score of 46-29.
To add to all this, the school also celebrated the achievements of Leaving Cert student and Marlins swimmer Mona Mc Sharry, who recently set 3 new Irish records at the Irish Short Course Swimming Championships, taking home a phenomenal 6 golds.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on