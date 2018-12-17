DONEGAL SPORT - ATHLETICS
RESULTS AND PHOTO GALLERY: Tir Chonaill AC Jingle Bells 5k in Glenties
Declan McBride was first across the line in Glenties in the annual Tir Chonaill AC Jingle Bells 5k, ahead of Martin Cunningham and Cathal O'Donnell.
First female home was Margaret Sweeney, ahead of Niamh O'Donnell and Jackie Harvey.
FULL RESULTS
Jingle Bells - Glenties 5k 2018
Place Bib Name M/F AG Club Time
1. 197 Declan Mc Bride m MO 18:08,0
2. 191 Martin Cunningham m M40 18:13,0
3. 65 Cathal O Donnell m MJ Tír Chonaill AC 18:54,0
4. 177 Chris Duffy m MO Finn Valley AC 19:04,0
5. 179 Declan Gallagher m MO Rosses AC 19:18,0
6. 192 Eoin Boyle m MO 19:38,0
7. 182 Seanie Mc Devitt m M40 19:40,0
8. 52 Martin Doherty m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 19:46,0
9. 44 David Mc Kelvey m MO 19:48,0
10. 189 Finbar Gallagher m M50 Inishowen AC 20:05,0
11. 145 Patrick Trimble m M40 Rosses AC 20:28,0
12. 43 Richard Mc Carthy m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 20:58,0
13. 98 Ronan Harper m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 21:04,0
14. 82 Robert Farnell m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 21:18,0
15. 193 Martin O Halloran m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 21:44,0
16. 42 Colin Mooney m M40 21:46,0
17. 188 Ton Bangert m M50 Raphoe Road Runners 22:14,0
18. 190 Pauric Cunningham m MJ 22:15,0
19. 81 Conor Farnell m MJ Tír Chonaill AC 22:25,0
20. 194 John J Cannon m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 22:27,0
21. 87 John M Byrne m M40 22:30,0
22. 76 Margaret Sweeney f FO Tír Chonaill AC 22:31,0
23. 58 Packie Boner m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 22:37,0
24. 85 Stephen Henderson m MO 23:17,0
25. 63 Sean Lorinyenko m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 23:51,0
26. 64 Niamh O Donnell f FJ Tír Chonaill AC 24:19,0
27. 51 Jackie Harvey f F50 24:22,0
28. 104 Conor Doherty m MO 24:22,0
29. 50 Vera Haughey f FO Tír Chonaill AC 24:27,0
30. 55 Cora Doherty f FJ Tír Chonaill AC 24:29,0
31. 54 Bronagh Heverin f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 24:39,0
32. 61 Pat Byrne m M50 Killybegs Swanlings 24:42,0
33. 75 Brendan Mc Donnell m M50 24:45,0
34. 62 Oliver Smith m MO Killybegs Swanlings 24:47,0
35. 45 Emily Bonner f FO Tír Chonaill AC 26:26,0
36. 187 Marjan Bangert f F50 26:35,0
37. 56 Ailbhe Doherty f FJ Tír Chonaill AC 26:44,0
38. 100 Mary Gallagher Maas f FO 27:38,0
39. 195 Liam Sweeney m M50 27:48,0
40. 57 Dympna Boner f FO Tír Chonaill AC 28:21,0
41. 176 Keira Mc Loone f FJ 29:03,0
42. 97 Rachael Harper f FO 29:14,0
43. 178 Luke Ward m MJ Tír Chonaill AC 30:23,0
44. 72 Sean O Donnell m MJ Tír Chonaill AC 30:46,0
45. 49 Orlaith Kennedy f FJ Tír Chonaill AC 30:46,0
46. 186 Hughie Mc Carron m MO Rosses AC 31:14,0
47. 91 Kian McShane m MJ Tír Chonaill AC 31:26,0
48. 60 Billy Broderick m M50 Killybegs Swanlings 31:33,0
49. 144 Noreen Kelly f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 32:02,0
50. 46 Aidan Gallagher m MJ 37:43,0
51. 101 Maria Mac Innes f FO 40:03,0
52. 94 Senan O Donnell m MJ 40:47,0
53. 89 Cora McShane f FJ Tír Chonaill AC 42:37,0
54. 90 Callum McShane m MJ Tír Chonaill AC 44:30,0
55. 88 Amanda Mc Shane f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 44:32,0
Jingle Bells - Glenties 2.5k Walk
Place Bib Name M/F Club Time
1. 99 Caitriona Dewhirst f Tír Chonaill AC 18:31,0
2. 142 Jack Kelly m 22:41,0
3. 141 Cian Kelly m 22:41,0
4. 143 Francis Mc Devitt m 22:43,0
5. 181 Emer Boyle f Tír Chonaill AC 23:24,0
6. 79 Katelyn Gallagher f 24:16,0
7. 185 Emma Boyle f Tír Chonaill AC 24:16,0
8. 47 Paul Gallagher m 24:23,0
9. 86 Melissa Ward f 25:15,0
10. 80 Danielle Gallagher f 25:15,0
11. 92 Rachael O Donnell f 25:17,0
12. 78 Conor Gallagher m 25:24,0
13. 180 John Boyle m Tír Chonaill AC 25:26,0
14. 48 Pauline Gallagher f 25:28,0
15. 77 Sharon Gallagher f 25:29,0
16. 183 Fiona Boyle f Tír Chonaill AC 25:42,0
17. 184 Ellie Boyle f Tír Chonaill AC 25:42,0
18. 93 David O Donnell m 25:43,0
19. 95 Gwen Farnell f Tír Chonaill AC 26:08,0
20. 96 Lucy Morgan f 26:08,0
21. 103 N.N. 103 26:45,0
22. 70 Susan O Donnell f 26:58,0
23. 73 Gemma O Donnell f 26:59,0
24. 71 Caoimhe O Donnell f 27:00,0
25. 84 Sophie Henderson f 27:43,0
26. 83 Kara Duffy f 27:43,0
27. 196 Anne Sweeney f 32:17,0
28. 200 Anne Mulhern f 32:17,0
29. 198 Annette Breslin f 32:17,0
30. 199 Bridie Byrne f 32:18,0
31. 66 Kayla Hanlon f 32:19,0
32. 59 Donna Hanlon f 32:19,0
33. 67 Kellie Herron f 32:20,0
34. 68 Lara Herron f 32:21,0
35. 69 Patricia Herron f 32:21,0
36. 105 G Stevens f 32:22,0
37. 106 Clodagh Stevens f 32:22,0
38. 107 Mae Srevens f 32:22,0
39. 74 Gina O Donnell f 46:19,0
