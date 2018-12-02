PHOTO GALLERY: Letterkenny Rovers underage presentations 2018

Letterkenny Rovers FC Youth and Schoolboy Presentation Night 2018





UNDER 7s

TOP GOALSCORER: Cillian Walsh

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Daire Gallagher

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Patryk Zachwieja



UNDER 8s

TOP GOALSCORER: Joshua McHugh

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Denzel Niemczyk

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Colm Og Breathnach



UNDER 9s

JOINT TOP GOALSCORERS: Blake Meridith and Aaron McBride

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Aaron Rodgers

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: James McShea



UNDER 10s

TOP GOALSCORER: Cory Oliver

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Oisin McCarron

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Shea Boyle



UNDER 12 UNITED

TOP GOALSCORER:Jack O’Toole

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER:Darren Fitzgerald

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:Alex Plumb



UNDER 12 CRUSADERS

TOP GOALSCORER: Josh Geraghty

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Cormac Breathnach

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jack Price

UNDER 12 ROVERS

JOINT TOP GOALSCORER: Sam McGarvey and Conor Kelly

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Joseph Duddy

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Conor Kelly



UNDER 14 CRUSADERS

TOP GOALSCORER: Christopher Diver

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Abdul

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Danny McLaughlin



UNDER 14 ROVERS

TOP GOALSCORER: Aaron Temple

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Kian McGrath

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mark McGlynn



UNDER 16 CRUSADERS

TOP GOALSCORER: Brandon Kings

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Killian Gribben

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: James Lenty Gallagher



UNDER 16 ROVERS

TOP GOALSCORER: Tony Akinyimika

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Sean Pascual

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Natham Plumb



YOUTH TEAM

JOINT TOP GOALSCORERS: Jordan Gallagher and Ryan O’Donnell

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Thomas Keys

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

(STANLEY WHITE AWARD): Ruairi Dennehy

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Padraig Murphy

(John Giles Foundations Penalty King)