DONEGAL SOCCER
PHOTO GALLERY: Letterkenny Rovers underage presentations 2018
SEE GALLERY BY STEPHEN DOHERTY
Letterkenny Rovers FC Youth and Schoolboy Presentation Night 2018
UNDER 7s
TOP GOALSCORER: Cillian Walsh
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Daire Gallagher
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Patryk Zachwieja
UNDER 8s
TOP GOALSCORER: Joshua McHugh
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Denzel Niemczyk
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Colm Og Breathnach
UNDER 9s
JOINT TOP GOALSCORERS: Blake Meridith and Aaron McBride
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Aaron Rodgers
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: James McShea
UNDER 10s
TOP GOALSCORER: Cory Oliver
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Oisin McCarron
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Shea Boyle
UNDER 12 UNITED
TOP GOALSCORER:Jack O’Toole
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER:Darren Fitzgerald
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:Alex Plumb
UNDER 12 CRUSADERS
TOP GOALSCORER: Josh Geraghty
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Cormac Breathnach
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jack Price
UNDER 12 ROVERS
JOINT TOP GOALSCORER: Sam McGarvey and Conor Kelly
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Joseph Duddy
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Conor Kelly
UNDER 14 CRUSADERS
TOP GOALSCORER: Christopher Diver
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Abdul
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Danny McLaughlin
UNDER 14 ROVERS
TOP GOALSCORER: Aaron Temple
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Kian McGrath
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mark McGlynn
UNDER 16 CRUSADERS
TOP GOALSCORER: Brandon Kings
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Killian Gribben
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: James Lenty Gallagher
UNDER 16 ROVERS
TOP GOALSCORER: Tony Akinyimika
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Sean Pascual
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Natham Plumb
YOUTH TEAM
JOINT TOP GOALSCORERS: Jordan Gallagher and Ryan O’Donnell
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Thomas Keys
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
(STANLEY WHITE AWARD): Ruairi Dennehy
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Padraig Murphy
(John Giles Foundations Penalty King)
