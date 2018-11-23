PIC SPECIAL: Presentations at Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh

Donegal Golf Club in Murvagh presented prizes to a number of competition winners from recent weeks.

Here's a round-up of the winners:

Men’s Club Competition 20th/21st October 2018: Winner - George Espey 70; 2nd - Darren Rafferty 71 (bot); 3rd - Kieran McElroy ; 71 Gross - Matthew McGowan 75 gross.

L.F. Tool Hire 13th/14th October: Winner - Mark Sweeney 40pts 2nd - John 'M' Meehan 38pts (bot) 3rd - Daire Woods 38pts 4th - Billy Madden 37pts (bot) Gross - Shaun Meehan 30pts

Donegal Hire & Sell 6th/7th October: Winner - John Kennedy 40pts 2nd - Tom Geraghty 34pts 3rd - Diarmuid McGettigan 33pts 4th - Michael Martin 32pts (bot) Gross - Bryan Crawford 20pts. Mark Butler recorded an impressive Hole in One on the 16th.

Eddie Walsh Butchers 29th/30th September: Winner - Mark Butler 73 2nd - Marius Monaghan Snr. 74 (bot) 3rd - Tom Geraghty 74 4th - John 'M' Meehan 75 (bot) Gross - Matthew McGowen 78.

Thursday Specials 27/09/2018 Winner - Liam Farren 23pts 2nd - Peter McDonnell 19pts 3rd - Kevin Mundy 18pts Member - Gerry Forde 17pts

Fletcher Golf V-Par 22nd/23rd Sept.: Winner - Geoff Allister +5 2nd - Shane Browne +4 3rd - John Burke +2 (bot) 4th - Robbie Donovan +2 (bot) Gross - John Neary +1

Thursday Specials 9 Hole 20/09/2018: Winner - John Fluery 22pts 2nd - Liam Mundy 20pts 3rd - Brian Boyle 18pts (bot) Members - John Kennedy 21pts (bot)

Foodland Cash & Carry 15th/16th September: Winner - Liam Moran 36pts 2nd - Damien Hanna 35pts (bot) 3rd - Ryan McNelis 35pts 4th - Kieran Mullin 34pts (bot) Gross - Pauric McNelis 31pts

Thursday Specials 9 Hole 13/09/2018: Winner - Des Daly 19pts (bot) 2nd - Donie McIntyre 19pts Members - Sean Diver 15pts

Thursday Specials 8th/9th September: Winner - Frank Cook 39pts 2nd - Gary O'Byrne 38pts (bot) 3rd - John McGinn 38pts 4th - Tiago Kangombe 37pts (bot) Gross - Oliver Roche 30pts

Thursday Specials 06/09/2018: Winner Tom Morrow 35pts 2nd - Peter McDonnell 33pts 3rd - Felix Gillespie 31pts 4th - Liam Cassidy 30pts Front 9 - John Histon 19pts Members - Marty McGarrigle 34pts

Kelly Sales & Services 1st/2nd September: Winner - Peter Teague 41pts 2nd - Kieran Mullin 40pts 3rd - Jaden MgBam 39pts (bot) 4th - Michael Martin 39pts Gross - Conal Cooke 33pts.

Singles match Play Semi Finalists: Shaun Meehan and Paraig Farragher; Runner up : Tom Geraghty. Winner David Sweeney.

Murvagh Master and Player of th year Mark Butler

LADIES RESULTS

Champagne Scramble & 9 Hole Competition 21st & 23rd Oct: 1st: Maureen Childs, Michelle O'Rourke, Ann McGlynn 73pts 2nd: Marie Cassidy, Mary McLaughlin, Anna Colhoun 69 pts 9 HOLE 1st: Margaret Johnston (39) 18 pts 2nd: Miriam Bennett (15) 15 pts BOT

David Robinson PGA 14/16 October: 15 Hole 1st Helen Gillespie (34) 30 points 2nd Kathleen Fox (26) 29 points 3rd Margaret Trimble (22) 28 points BOT 4th Miriam Bennett (15) 28 points BOT ; 9 Hole 1st Margaret Buckley (27) 18

C& C Gleeson: 18 Hole 3 Ball Rumble 30/9/18 & 2/10/18: 1st 73 pts Maureen Childs (16), Michelle O'Rourke (34), Crona O'Reilly (20) 2nd 66 pts Tracey Clarke (21), Kathleen Fox (26), Geraldine Giblin (35)

Fletcher Golf 25/9/2018 18 Hole Stb (Sweep) 1st Maureen Childs (16) 33 pts 9 Hole 1st Rena Brogan (22) 15pts 2nd Helen Gillespie (34) 14 pts

Foodland 18th September 18 Hole: 1st; Patricia McGlinchey (36) 36 pts 2nd: Joan Thomas (32) 33 pts 3rd: Anne Marie Gillespie (36) 29 pts BOT 4th: Dorothy Woods (13) 29 pts BOT 9 Hole (Sweep) 1st: Valerie Barry (36) 14 pts BOT

Julie's Beauty Salon 9/09/2018: 8 Hole Stroke 1st: Mary Farragher (24) 79 nett 2nd: Dorothy Woods (13) 81 nett 3rd: Rosemary Carr (17) 82 nett 4th: Joan Thomas (32) 83 nett 9 Hole 1st: Catherine Conneely (21) 15 pts.

Medal Trophy Winner: Rosemary Carr (17)



9 HOLE / 3 CLUB SPONSORED BY JA BROWN 02/09/2018: 9 HOLE 1st: Gillian O'Callaghan 17 pts (28) 2nd: Patricia Britton 16 pts (27)



Player of the year: Dorothy Woods

Most Birdies: Joint winners Dorothy Woods & Helen O’Shea

Club Matchplay winner: Rosemary Carr