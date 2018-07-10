Busy week for Rosses AC in Belfast, Tullamore and in Magee Marathon

At the recent Northern Ireland & Ulster T&F Championships the club Rosses AC had a magnificent showing of athletes with 5 Club athletes travelling to the Mary Peters Track in Belfast and competed in the Throws, Sprints and Jumps disciplines and bringing home 11 championship medals. Well done to Joe Joyce, Aidan Gillespie, Paula Sharkey Padge, Sinead Doogan and Tony Sharkey.

The club also has had 5 athletes at the National u9-u13 championships in Tullamore where we had All Ireland Silver Medals for boys u9 60m team of Micheal Logue and Jack McElroy. There was strong performances from Eva Logue, Grace King and Sheila Gallagher.

Last Sunday saw the club juveniles travel to the All Ireland Relays & B Championships in Tullamore and there was a great start to the day with an All Ireland B Championships silver for Emma Molloney Harley in u15 Shot Putt. This was followed by Aoife McGee got a 2nd in the u14 80m and a new pb. Then Leah McGarvey claimed a silver in the 100m.and there was a Silver in the Long jump for Conor Mangan with great jump of 5.07m. Sheila Gallagher claimed Silver in the in the u12 Girls Shot Putt and to round of a great day there was a Gold for Leah McGarvey in the u16 Girls Long Jump.

Locally our seniors continue to compete in the local 5k grand prix series and last Sunday we had a strong showing the Magee 1866 Half Marathon.

The club will now take a break from juvenile training until Wednesday 8th August. It has been a brilliant Track and Field season with of our kids getting good experience of the track and field events and in some cases a bonus was to get medals. Well done to all athletes, coaches and parents who now need a well-deserved break before cross country.