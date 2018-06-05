Nee brothers battle for honours at St. Eunan's College golf day

St. Eunan's College's Alumni golf competition was played in glorious sunshine in Letterkenny Golf Club on Saturday.

Greg Cullen was the main sponsor and made his annual trip from Germany and was awarded with a great day with many prizes. Victory on the day went to Chris Nee on 41 pts. followed by his brother PJ Nee on 39pts.

In 3rd place was Adrian Daly, also 39 pts. with his birdie at the 13th hole one of his highlights.

In 4th place was Liam Sweeney on 38 pts.

Michael Mc Grat, who was a member of the St. Eunan’s College teams from 1990 – 96 and played in all Alumni competitions, was remembered on the day and the winner of the Memorial Trophy was Mark Mc Nulty.

In the Ladies section it was Triona Daly taking 1st with a score of 33 pts followed by Eileen Daly also 33 pts. and Kay Kelly was in 3rd place with 32 pts.

Best Teacher was Paul O’ Keefe with 36 pts to the delight of his son Rory who came up from Cork.

Visitors were also well represented and Dermot Rainey’s score of 42 pts. was a great round followed by Pat Mc Grath on 38 pts.

Young 4th year student Ronan Daly made it a double for the Daly Clan with a solid 34 pts., he held off the challenge of James O’ Donnell 33 pts. and Adam Duncan also 33 pts.

In the decades the 2000’s winner was former Captain David Mc Cormick on 36 pts,

1990’s winner was Patrick O’ Kane coming in with 35pts finishing strongly with a great birdie at the 18th hole.

Other decade winners were: 1980’s Joe Cannon; 1970’s; 1960’s Vincent Mc Glynn; 1950’s winner was Mick Mc Ginley, McRory Cup player of 1956. He just narrowly won over his great friend Sean Ferriter on the back nine.

1940’s winner was also fought out and John Breslin from Gweedore held off the challenge of Frank Shovlin (Donegal Town) and Leonard Roarty.

A special word of thanks to PJ Nee for all his great work, especially in the lead up to the competition.

Chris Darby (Principal of St. Eunan’s College) acknowledged the support of the Alumni and its continued growth as an important link to past pupils. The Alumni committee would like to thank Letterkenny Golf Club representatives Hugh Mc Clafferty (Captain), Maura Cavanagh (Lady Captain) and Brian O’ Reilly (President), the green keepers, and the staff at Browns on the Green for their hospitality.