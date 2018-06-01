PHOTO GALLERY: Donegal strike gold on their visit to All-Ireland finals in Limerick

The Community Games National finals were held in Limerick University last weekend and the County was well represented with competitors taking part in 15 events.

Blessed with beautiful sunshine the Donegal parents and supporters travelled in huge numbers to cheer on their heroes at the state of the art sports complex, the new home for the Games. The weekend proved one of the most successful in the history of Donegal Community Games with a total of 27 medals won by competitors.

In Gymnastics, which is one of the most competitive events, the County won five medals with Matthew Higgins Letterkenny and Makenzie McDaid Clonmany securing gold. Team manager Fiona Murphy was thrilled with the result stating that it was the best result ever for the Gymnastics event at the finals.

The swimmers again proved their worth dominating a good number of the events. The Ballyshannon u16 girls and Letterkenny u16 boys squads won gold. Also gold medal winners in individual events were Cora Rooney Ballyshannon; Cody Dunnion, Letterkenny and Niamh Cassidy Ramelton; silver and bronze were also achieved by other competitors.

The Talent events which has proved very popular this year saw Buncrana members steal the limelight winning two gold medals with Patrick Gill in the Solo Dance and the u16 Dance group.

In the Indoor Soccer Donegal again proved their dominance with the Fanad u13 girls winning gold and Milford u10 girls getting 4th place.

In the u15 Duathlon there was a fine performance put in by Ramelton lad Billy Black,Billy was against strong opposition in this gruelling event which includes running and cycling but he still secured a well deserved 4th place medal.

In the Art event Christopher O'Donnell Letterkenny won silver and in Modelmaking Shannon Sibbald Letterkenny won 4th place medal. The Ballyshannon teams in Draughts, Quiz and U13 Basketball won 4th place medals. There were also competitors in Handwriting, Music, Recitation and Singing.

Well done to all the competitors who took part; they were a credit to their County and families. A special word of thanks to the managers and volunteers who travelled with the competitors and prepared them for the competitons.