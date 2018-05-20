Donegal Youth League host end of season awards event

The Donegal Youth League hosted their annual awards night in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny on Saturday night.

The following were the award winners:

Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League

Winners- Fanad United

Runners Up- Letterkenny Rovers



John “Gorey” Curran Youth Cup

Winners- Dunfanaghy Youths

Runners Up- Swilly Rovers



Colin Breslin Memorial Youth Cup

Winners-Fanad United

Runners Up- Letterkenny Rovers



Players Player of the Year

Patrick McGinley- Dunfanaghy Youths



Youth League Player of the Year

Darren McElwaine- Fanad United



Youth League Top Goalscorer

Aaron Wasson- Bonagee United (15 Goals)



Club of the Year

Dunfanaghy Youths