Donegal Youth League host end of season awards event
Fanad United honoured after league and cup double
The Donegal Youth League hosted their annual awards night in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny on Saturday night.
The following were the award winners:
Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League
Winners- Fanad United
Runners Up- Letterkenny Rovers
John “Gorey” Curran Youth Cup
Winners- Dunfanaghy Youths
Runners Up- Swilly Rovers
Colin Breslin Memorial Youth Cup
Winners-Fanad United
Runners Up- Letterkenny Rovers
Players Player of the Year
Patrick McGinley- Dunfanaghy Youths
Youth League Player of the Year
Darren McElwaine- Fanad United
Youth League Top Goalscorer
Aaron Wasson- Bonagee United (15 Goals)
Club of the Year
Dunfanaghy Youths
