Sporting legends Ronnie and Shane play Rosapenna

Donegal hosted a visit from two well known sporting personalities - Shane Byrne and Ronnie Whelan - this week.

Here's a round up of all the news from some of the county's clubs and societies.

Donegal Seniors Golf Alliance

Results of the Donegal Seniors Golf Alliance outing to North West which was held on May 10th.

1 B O Sullivan 14 North West 43,

2 G Coyle 16 North West 38 BOT,

3 I Peoples 20 North West 38 BOT,

4 P Doherty 18 North West 38 BOT,

5 D Gallagher 18 Rosapenna 38 BOT GROSS J O Brien 10 North West 25 GP BOT

6 M Marren 28 Letterkenny 38 BOT,

7 B Lavelle 22 B & S 38 BOT

8 D Coyle 27 North West 38

9 C Morrow 22 Letterkenny 37 BOT

10 D Sheridan 14 Otway 37 BOT

Cat A 1 J Gillespie 22 Donegal 36

2 M Murray 17 Cloughaneely 35 BOT

Cat B 1 L Mc Ginley 19 Strabane 36 BOT, 2 T Farrell 19 B & S 36 BOT

Cat C 1 P Mackey 15 North West 36 BOT 2 K MC Comony 15 North West 36 BOT

Cat D 1 D Mc Bride 21 Portsalon 35, 2 H Temple 18 B & S 33 BOT.

Bundoran Ladies

Well done to Lady Captain, Sorcha Begley, who won the Olympic Amusements Bundoran sponsored competition on Sunday last with 38 points. 2nd was Sandra Dunmore 37 points, 3rd Brena Chapman 35 points (b.o.t.), 4th Kathleen O’Neill 35 points. Front nine Deirdre Mulligan 20 points, back nine Linda Beattie 19 points.

The in-form Kathleen O’Neill won the O’Reilly Fish Centre Ballyshannon sponsored competition on Thursday last with 33 points, 2nd Ann Moloney 31 points (b.o.t.), 3rd Kathleen Connolly 31 points.

This Thursday’s competition is sponsored by Kernan’s Spar per David O’Donnell Ballyshannon.

Next Sunday is a stableford club competition.

Good luck to the Bundoran team competing in the Irish Mixed Foursomes Qualifier on Sunday at Ballybofey G.C. The Club Classic, sponsored by Western Car Sales, Enniskillen, takes place on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th May. Entry €100 per team of 4 (Meal included). Re-entry €15 per person (without meal).

Please get your entries in as soon as possible, via the website booking system or by calling the Pro Shop.

North West

Buncrana Bottling Open, Saturday 12th May:

After a week of higher temperatures and some rain, the weather on Saturday was excellent for golf. Light to fresh winds were all the golfers had to contend with aside from the slick putting surfaces and rough which is slowly awakening from its winter slumber.

Carding an impressive 38 points which contained 8 pars and a nice birdie 3 at the fourth hole was Joe Flanagan (12). Joe had been showing signs of a return to form recently and broke through on Saturday in the Buncrana Bottling Open winning by a shot from his nearest challengers. Runner up on break of tie was Club President, Frank McHale (17) whose 21 points on the back nine separated him from third placed, Andy Walker (23) also on 37 points.

Ronan McLaughlin (7) posted a solid 77 to win the gross despite two balls out of bounds and John Mallon (16) won the back nine prize with 21 points.

Ulster Cup & Ulster Fourball

Congratulations to the North West's Ulster Cup and Ulster Fourball teams who progressed to the next round of their respective tournaments at the weekend. The teams entertained Knock Golf Club and Cliftonville Golf club and under the leadership of Damien Griffin and Joe Rahim progressed to the next stage.

Fixtures:

17th May Thursday Society

19th May Singles V Par

20th May Dr. McLaughlin Cup.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Ladies

Results from Saturday and Sunday, 5th and 6th May Singles competition sponsored by Benny and Co.:

1st Maureen Boyle 36 pts, 2nd Breid Kelly 34 pts, 3rd Deirdre Kelly.

Wednesday competition sponsored by Christine Johnston, Joanne O'Hare and Brid Carlin: 1st Dolores Devaney 34 pts bot, 2nd Stephanie Canning 34 pts., Cat 1 Bridie Fauliner 33 pts, Cat 2 Josephine Stewart 32 pts, Cat 3 Emer Kee 33 pts bot. 38 played.

Brid Carlin won the 9 hole ILGU competition and will play the next round in Tubbercurry and hopefully go on to play in Wentworth.

Commiserations to Darragh McGowan's Intermediate team who went out to Cushendol. There was a lot of work to be done at home with just one win away but it was not be be having secured 3 and a half matches and the last match went to the wire on the 18th.

The team were Eileen Boyce, Kathleen McGowan, Margaret Hynes, Stephanie Canning and Kaye Stewart.

Attention was brought to the fundraising 50/50 draw which takes place each Tuesday. €2 for an envelope and €5 for 3.

Plans are well ahead for the Fashion and Colour show on 31st May. Tickets now on sale at €10 each.

Two members, a lady, Maureen Boyle, and gent, Laurence Devenney, have already visited the Colour specialist for a consulation on colour and style. They will show us the result on the night. Also six of the audience will be selected on the night to get a consultation.

A dozen or so beginner ladies will be on the course every Monday night and will play the first 5 holes. Mentors are required to accompany them and a sheet is on the board inviting names.

Bundoran

The results for the weekend competition (12th - 13th May), sponsored by Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors, Belleek were as follows:

1st: Michael McLoone 40 pts.

2nd: Gerry Kelly 39 pts.

3rd: Declan McGloin 38 pts (BOT).

4th: Adrian McFadden 38 pts (BOT).

Gross: Jordan Hyland 32 pts.

The competition next weekend will be sponsored by BMG Hardware, Bundoran.

The Club Classic, sponsored by Western Car Sales, Enniskillen, takes place on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th May.

Entry €100 per team of 4 (Meal included). Re-Entry 15 Euro per person (without meal).

Dunfanaghy

Results for May Monthly Medal, Sunday 13th May:

1st Charles Roarty Jnr (12) 64,

2nd Dominic Bogues (13) 64 BOT,

Gross: Bill McCallion (7) 78,

3rd Colin Higgs (14) 67 .

CSS: 67

​Gents' Open Single Stableford, Saturday 12th May

1st Kieran McTaggart (16) 39 pts

2nd Paul O'Reilly (6) 39 pts BOT

Gross: Paul Smyth (11) 28 pts

3rd Paul McGuckin (20) Letterkenny 39 pts BOT

CSS: 36 pts

Open Stableford, Wednesday, 9th May

1st Hugh Coll (12) 31 pts, 2nd Paddy Hegarty (23) 30 pts.

CSS: 70 (reduction only).

Drum Bar Golf Society

It was off to the beautiful surrounds of Greencastle Golf Club on Saturday for the members of Drum Bar Golf Society, Letterkenny.

Twenty-eight society members enjoyed perfect sunshine and a lovely course which was in excellent condition.

The society would like to extend warm thanks to the great staff at Greencastle for looking after them so well. The meal and service was simply first class.

After a great day of competition, the winner was last year’s society captain, Paul Dolan, who produced a fine round of golf to beat off stiff competition from Cathal Sheridan (2nd) and Brian Wilson (3rd). Well done to Eileen Crossan who took the honours in the ladies category.

The results were: 1st Paul Dolan, 2nd Cathal Sheridan, 3rd Brian Wilson, Ladies, Eileen Crossan; Front 9 Sylvie Henry, Back 9, Davey Moore; Category 1 Eddie O’Malley, Cat 2 Adrian Daly and Cat 3 Liam Rodgers. The longest drive prizes were won by Adrian Daly and Mary Rose Dullaghan while Barney Reilly won the nearest the pin prize. Well done to all who played.



Letterkenny

On Bank Holiday Monday, May 7th, Ciaran Gilcrest (3.2) continued to show good form coming in with a winning score of 39 pts. (bot). He also won the lowest gross. He got 11 pars and 4 birdies out of the course, great golf.

Peter Muldoon (9.5) came in 2nd place with 39 pts. (bot) and Mark Carrigy (23.4) came 3rd with 39 pts.

The Wednesday Open on May 9th was won by Jamie Foley (4.0) scoring 39 pts. In making up the winning score Jamie hit 9 pars and 4 birdies. He also won best gross.

Ed Margey (12.5) came in 2nd place with 38 pts. and John Bowe (19.6) took 3rd place with 36 pts.

There was a very big turnout for the St. Eunan's GAA Classic on Saturday.

John Russell took his team out on Sunday in Letterkenny to play the Pierce Purcell qualfying rounds. Letterkenny were the leading qualifiers on the day which turned out to be windy and with tough pin positions. The greens were very quick and local knowledge certainly helped the home team.

Twelve teams in all came to Letterkenny looking for the four spots to go through to the next round. Blacklion and Rosapenna with 13 shots behind took 2nd and 3rd places while Ballybofey just edged past Murvagh by a shot to secure 4th place. Letterkenny now play Ballybofey and Stranorlar in Strabane in the next round.

There was a good turn out for the Category 4 competition on Monday evening, May 7th.

The competition was run over 11 holes. Ian Mahony won with 25 pts. and Columba Crawford got 2nd place with 20 pts. (bot).

Upcoming events: On Friday, May 18th we have 3 ball scramble and on Saturday there is a classic in aid of Ballyraine N.S.

On Sunday, May 20th we have Hegarty Ford Auto Services Open and on Wednesday 23rd May we have the The Kitchen Open.



Rosapenna

Club Competition: The club competition on Sunday, May 13th was won by Seimi Connor (5) with 39pts bot, the runner up was Michael Gallagher Jnr (9) with 39pts. Two's - Seimi Connor and Martin McDermott with €13 each. Two's on Sunday, 6th May - John (Jnr) McClafferty, Martin McBride and Pete McBride Jnr with €26 each.

Holmpatrick Cup: The NCBI Specsavers Holmpatrick Cup qualifier, four ball better ball, will take place this coming Saturday, 19th. It's the longest running and largest charity mens’ golf tournament in Ireland, raising funds for the National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI).

Started in 1932, it is named after Edina Conyngham, Baronesss HolmPatrick, who donated the trophy to NCBI at its inauguration. Participating golf clubs hold a qualifying tournament, the winners go forward to the county final and then to the regional final. The four regional winners then play off for the cup in St. Andrews, the home of golf for the NCBI Specsavers HolmPatrick Cup.

GUI Events.

Team news: Congratulations to our Jimmy Bruen team who had a convincing 3.5-1.5 victory over Gaoth Dobhair in Portsalon in round one of the matchplay stages on Sunday past. There will now be an open draw for the last 16 in Ulster on Tuesday, May 29th.

Well done to our Pierce Purcell team who qualified in third place last Sunday, May 13th at Letterkenny G.C. The home team led the qualifying on 339, Blacklion were next with 352, Rosapenna were third on 355 with Ballybofey/S fourth on 362.

Rosapenna now face Blacklion back in Letterkenny on or before Monday, June 4th. There will be a team meeting the week before the match against Blacklion to discuss local rules etc.

Best wishes to our Mixed Foursomes team who take part in the qualifying round this Sunday at Ballybofey/S G.C. Rosapenna tee off at 11.30am alongside Gaoth Dobhair and Dunfanaghy.

Donegal Inter Club Events: Good luck to our Junior Scratch Matchplay team who host Dunfanaghy G.C in the first round, first leg over the Old Tom Morris Links this coming Friday at 3pm.

Best wishes to our JB Carr team who play Ballybofey/S in the county final away on Saturday and then at home next Monday, May 21st.

Up coming competitions/events -

Saturday 19th - Holmpatrick Cup Qualifier (4BBB)

Sunday 20th - Club competition / Mixed Foursomes at Ballybofey/S

Sunday 27th - Club competition / Irish Senior Cup at Donegal

Mon 28th - Wed 30th - Donegal Links Classic



Rosapenna Ladies

Results from Saturday, 5th May - 1st Ann Currie 37pts, 2nd Cliona Murphy 35pts, 1st Nine Kit Boyce 19pts, 2nd Nine Orla Lenny 19pts.

Results from Saturday 12th May - 1st Mary Devlin 41pts, 2nd Sandra Carr 38pts, 1st Nine Barbara Fox 19pts, 2nd Nine M Kelly 17pts.

The club Mixed Foursomes entry sheet is available in the Golf Shop and anyone interested in same should enter as soon as possible.



Portsalon

Donegal Links Classic: It’s almost here, have you booked your place on this year's major golfing event in the North West. If not the time is running out.

The Donegal Links Classic will be staged over three of Donegal’s most prestigious links golf courses Ballyliffen, Portsalon and Rosapenna on 28th 29th and 30th May. The Donegal Links Classic is one of the longest running team events in the golfing calendar year and is well worth a visit for anyone interested. The format, as in previous years, is a team of four (gents or ladies). There is a host of prizes on offer daily, team and individual prizes on each of the courses on a daily basis and the overall prizes for the three days golfing.

Thanks: The Captain Mick McGlynn and the members of Portsalon would like to extend their thanks to Frank Casey Jr who staged a members competition on Sunday 6th at the Rosapenna Golf Resort's Sandy Hills course as the Portsalon club staged a GUI event.

Result from Rosapenna, the winner was Paschal Cullen (7) 37pts, runner up Ian Morton (10) 34pts Gross Joe Coyle (6) 23 gross pts, 3rd Noel Nicholl (14) 33pts.

Congratulations to Brian Boyle who recorded a hole in one.

Events: On Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th May there is a members competitions.

On Wednesday 23rd there's a gents open competition. A time sheet is in operation for all competitions at Portsalon Golf Club, contact 074 91 59459.

Results: The winner of the Wednesday Open staged on 9th May was Chuck McTaggart (11) – 42 pts, Runner-up: John Logue (11) – 36 pts. The CSS was 73.

Congratulations to John Logue who recorded a hole in one.

The winner of the members competition staged on Saturday was Adrian O'Dalaigh (25) - 37 pts BOT, Runner-up: John G McBride (6) - 37 pts, Gross: Eamonn McDermott (5) - 30 gross pts The CSS was 36 pts

The winner of the Sunday members competition was Dermot Shields (12) – 43 pts, Runner-up: Trevor Duncan (24) – 39 pts BOT, Gross: DP Logue (5) – 33 gross pts, Third: John McGettigan (16) – 39 pts BOT.

The CSS was 72

Team news: It was a case of mixed fortunes for Portsalon teams over the weekend. First out was James Sandilands' Ulster Fourball team who entertained Rockmount in the retun leg match and the home team obtained the necessay three matches to advance to the next round.

In the Pierce Purcell, Daniel Shields led his team to Faugan Valley for the qualifying round where they missed out on qualification by the slender margin of one point.

Portsalon Ladies

Portsalon Golf Club summer season is just around the corner and the course is ready for action. The work on the 1st and 18th fairways is now completed and the new covering on the beach tunnel is perfectly in place. Rope restrictions, and placing options have been lifted, all in time to host the Jimmy Bruen Competition on Sunday last. Portsalon men's team took the top qualifying spot, 9 shots clear. Many congratulations.

Commiserations however, to the Ladies Intermediate Cup Team who lost to Newtownstewart in the return match at Portsalon on Friday.

Many thanks to Rosapenna GC for inviting Portsalon members to play the Sandy Hills Course while Portsalon hosted the Jimmy Bruen. By coincidence Rosapenna will be the neutral venue to host the first match play stage, Portsalon v Letterkenny on Sunday, 20th May. Good luck to the team.

Good luck to Portsalon's mixed foursomes team who will also be in action on Sunday in Ballybofey, hoping like last year to qualify for the match play stages.

May & June Ladies Club & Open Competitions: Ladies Summer Opens are on Thursday 24th May & Thursday 28th June. Timesheet available online for visitors and members or by phoning the club shop on 074 9159459

The Ladies Monthly Competition for June, July and August will be sponsored starting with 'The Kitchen Restaurant' Letterkenny who have kindly sponsored the June monthly re-entry.

The next Medal competition for lady members is Sunday, 27th May alternate day Friday, 25th May.

Ladies Interclub Competitions: The ILGU Revive match, Portsalon v Dunfanaghy unfortunately is scheduled also on Sunday 27th May, highlighting the problems clubs face in the month of May trying to arrange all qualifying matches in a 4 week window without disrupting their own club fixtures.

Portsalon Ladies will play North West GC in the 2018 Maire O'Donnell match-play competition, luckily the home and away fixtures don't have to be completed until 30th June.

Those ladies interested in playing please contact Lady Captain Karen McGlinchey.

Golf Lessons for lady beginners will hopefully commence on June 4th. Any ladies who would like to 'get into golf' should contact Daragh Lyons in the club shop as soon as possible. Tel. 074 9159459.

This is an ideal opportunity for any ladies who would like an introduction to golf in a relaxed beginners class.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

The club will host the All-Ireland Mixed Foursomes this weekend, Sunday, 20th May. This will be a showcase of some of the best mixed players that these 12 Donegal golf clubs have to hand. They are, Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh, Portsalon GC, Buncrana, Bundoran, Narin & Portnoo, Ballyliffin, Cruit Island, Redcastle, Dunfanaghy, Gweedore, Rosapenna and of course ourselves.

Best of luck to the home team who tee off at 8:30am and a very warm welcome to everyone else. Come up and lend your support to all.

A big Congratulations to Joseph Rowley and his Pierce Purcell team who qualified in fourth place in Letterkenny on Sunday.

Good luck this weekend to our Fred Daly Team under the guidance of our Vice Captain, Seán Carlin. The young guns travel to near neighbours Dunfanaghy for the first leg of this dual of the youth.

Fred Daly Panel: Ryan Griffin, Michael Curran, Thomas McMenamin, Joel Bradley Walsh, Oran Allan, John Moore, Patrick Patton, Patrick Carr, Barry McMenamin and Joey O'Hora.

Our Minor league team are away to Murvagh on Sunday and are led by John Patton. In the team are,

B Kelly, K McCafferty, P Kavanagh, H Temple, P Donaghey, R Connolly, C Mc Hugh, P Callaghan, D Foy, D McNulty.

Cancellation: Unfortunately the Ladies GAA Golf Classic had to be postponed. A new date will be announced.

Results: Tuesday 8th May, Sponsored by Mr. P.C. Carr, 1st Nett: Cathal Mc Gee 85 – 18 = 67., 2nd Nett: Karl McCafferty 87 – 19 = 68., Gross: Barry McMenamin (5) 73, 3rd Nett: Derek Coss 90 – 21 = 69 BOT. CSS 68

Saturday, 12th May, sponsored by Patton Foods Ballybofey, 1st Nett: C Allen (19) 39pts, 2nd Nett J McMenamin (9) 39pts, Gross: A McGlynn (8) 29pts, 3rd Nett: E Burke (14) 37pts

Upcoming events: Friday 18th Cycle Against Suicide Classic

Saturday 19th Open Gents Competition sponsored by DMG Motors

Sunday 20th All Ireland Mixed Foursomes Qualifier.

Tuesday 22nd Open up to 4pm, gents comp sponsored by Brian McDermott & Brian McGinley.

Congratulations to Katie Brady who won €116 on our very first 50/50'. Draw made on Tuesday nights.

QUOTE: If it goes right. It's a slice.

If it goes left, it's a hook and if it goes straight it's a miracle.

Cruit Island

Pat the Cope Gallagher competition, May 12th and 13th

1st Noel Davey (19) 44pts, 2nd John Bonner (8) 39pts B.O.T, 3rd Declan Gillespie (11) 39pts, 4th John Gillespie (11) 38pts B.O.T, F9 Donal Boyle (2) 20pts B.O.T, B9 Martin Doherty (11) 19pts B.O.T,

Par 68, CSS 67 (37pts).

Can everyone arrange their Spring League match on or before Sunday 20th May .

On the team front, there's more sad news than happy news. Our minor league team were well beaten in Otway and face a real uphill battle in the return leg.

Our Pierce Purcell team had no luck in Letterkenny.

However, our Ulster Cup team had a 5-2 win at home and march on to the 2nd round. Good luck to Brian and his players.

Letterkenny Ladies

There was great success on the team front for Letterkenny Ladies this past week. The Revive Active Team, captained by Monica McDonagh, secured a great victory over City of Derry golf club winning both the away matches and a third at home to advance to the next round.

The Challenge Cup Team, captained by Mary Ellen McNulty, travelled to Ardglas and also ensured progression to the next round. Well done to both teams!

On Tuesday, we had our 2nd Open of the season. This was kindly sponsored by Public Image Hairdressers Ballybofey. Tracy Spence was the winner with 34 pts bot from Cynthia Fuery and 3rd was Karen McGlinchey Portsalon 33 pts. Front 9 Bridie Gildea 20 pts. Back 9 Maureen Haran 16pts.

On Thursday there was a 13 hole competition which was won by Bridget McClafferty on 26 pts. Runner up was Jackie Ireland on 24 pts.

Results not previously posted was the May Bank Holiday Re Entry competition sponsored by Geraldine Ogs and Fred’s Golf. The winner was Kay Kelly on 35 pts, runner up Marian O Sullivan 33pts (bot)

Upcoming events include the Ladies Classic 3 Day Event with AIB sponsoring the first day of play in Letterkenny. The closing date for team entry is Friday 18th

The voucher competition has been postponed and will now be played on June 19th.

The singles match play draw has been made and is posted in the locker room - some interesting ties there! Ladies are reminded to have their matches played before the deadline set.

The Mixed Foursomes team travel to Killymoon on Sunday for the qualifiers. Best of luck to them and their captains Marian Keating and John Doran.

The Ladies Branch wish to express their sincere sympathy to Eileen Williamson on the death of her brother Conor - may he rest in peace.