Pic Special: Cara Bundoran 10 Challenge

The annual Cara Bundoran 10 once again drew huge crowds to the seaside town on Friday and Saturday - and there's still more to come on Sundahy.

The event is organised by Tir Chonaill AC thanks to the sponsorship of Cara Pharmacy and is run over three days - Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday night, there was a great entry for the 5k road race and walk, and numbers were big again for the 10k and 10 mile races on Saturday.

On Sunday, there's the 21k TT race.

Photos by Matt Britton.

