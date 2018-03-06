PHOTO GALLERY: The champions are crowned at Deane’s Winter League in Bruckless

Lucy Stewart on her horse Dedo took the title of Senior Champion and maintained a flawless record for all 8 weeks. While Amy Gardner on Ruby took the Junior Champion with another superb clear round. Congratulations to both riders who put on great displays of riding throughout the league.

There was a great atmosphere around the place with plenty of encouragement being shouted from the sidelines as the Winter League Final took place at Deane’s Equestrian Centre last Sunday. And to add to the excitement there were some very close jump offs against the clock.

The Starter Stakes, 40cm and 50cm Classes saw all the riders making great strides as their confidence and riding improved throughout the league. Amy Boal, Hollie Bradley, Sinead Murray, Dominika Czibla, Dean Burgess and Cora Doherty were all clear and picked up 1st place rosettes.

The 60cm Class was the first of the classes to jump off against the clock. And there could not have been a more deserving winner as Hollie Bradley on Tilly won the class jumping clear in a time of 72.60secs. Hollie had taken a few tumbles throughout the league over the last few weeks so everyone was willing her over each fence. Danielle Greene on Orchid took 2nd place in a time of 93.18secs but had faults. Joint 3rd went to Clodagh Brady and Dominika Czibla.

The 70cm Class had a nail biting finish and saw a battle between Lucy Stewart on Dedo and Marie Molly on Fred come down to the last round against the clock. Lucy had set a fantastic target, clear in a time of 35.43 secs with only Marie to ride on the young horse Fred. Marie set off with determination and copied Lucy turn for turn. As she crossed the line everybody knew it was quick but did she beat Lucy?? The time was announced 35.36secs and clear, a new class winner. So 1st Marie Molloy on Fred , 2nd to Lucy Stewart and 3rd Marie Molloy on Melody.

In the 80cm Class three riders made it to the jump off for prizes, and once again it was down to Lucy Stewart, Marie Molloy and Brenda Burke. This time Marie was the first in to set the target time, she was quick but not as fast as the last round. This left an opening for Lucy who set off like a bat out of hell. She flew around the course and as she crossed the line the clock stopped at 34.70secs and 1st place for her. Brenda Burke had a good go but one turn was just to tight and she had faults.

The 90cm Class had an outright winner with no need for a jump off as Amy Gardner on Ruby claimed 1st place with a super clear round. 2nd went to Charlie Vial on Buddy and 3rd went to Brenda Burke. There was a jump off for fun between Erin Sheridan on Marco and Lauren Bradley on Fred which was won by Erin on 4 faults.

The 1m Class saw Amy Gardner claim her second class win as all other competitors fell by the wayside. There was another fun jump off between Lauren Bradley on Buddy and Bruce Vial on Bailey. Lauren claimed 1st place, clear in a time 34.26secs with the quickest time of the day, how she stayed on and not knock any poles we just don’t know.

The 1.10m class saw Bruce claim his revenge on Lauren as he jumped a super round to take 1st place for the day with 4 faults in his second round while Lauren had faults in her first.

Many thanks to all our helpers and Judge Fiona O’Shea and Catherine Gallagher on the day.

Next competitions will take place in April so for further details check Facebook Deanes Farm or contact Alax 0749737160.



Results League Winners

Starter Stakes

Hollie Bradley, Inver, Spirit

Sinead Murray, Donegal, George

Dean Burgess, Bruckless, Truffles

Dominika Czibla, Mountcharles, Charlie



40cm Class

Amy Boal, Inver, Meenarillagh



50cm Class

Cora Doherty, Glenties, Meenarillagh



60cm Class

1st Hollie Bradley, Inver, Tilly

2nd Danielle Greene, Donegal, Orchid

3rd Dominika Czibla, Donegal, Meenarillagh

3rd Clodagh Brady, Kilcar, Hailey’s Comet



70cm Class

1st Marie Molloy, Narin, Fred

2nd Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

3rd Marie Molloy, Narin, Melody

4th Ally McClay, Laghey, Amadeus



80cm Class

1st Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

2nd Marie Molloy, Narin, Fred

3rd Brenda Burke, Frosses, Bonnie



90cm Class

1st Amy Gardner, Ruby, Rockhill

2nd Charlie Vial, Killybegs, Buddy

3rd Brenda Burke, Frosses, Bonnie



1m Class

1st Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Ruby



1,10m Class

No Clears



Non Qualified Riders (received rosettes)

60cm Class

1st Christina Gysling, Lough Eske, Cuddles

2nd Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Lincoln



70cm Class

1st Bruce Vial, Drumanoo, Comet

2nd Christina Gysling, Lough Eske, Cuddles

3rd Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Lincoln



80cm Class

1st Erin Sheridan, Bundoran, Marco

2nd Bruce Vial, Drumanoo, Comet



90cm Class

1st Erin Sheridan, Bundoran, Marco

2nd Lauren Bradley, Inver, Fred



1m Class

1st Lauren Bradley, Inver, Buddy

2nd Bruce Vial, Drumanoo, Bailey



1.10m Class

1st Bruce Vial, Drumanoo, Bailey

2nd Lauren Bradley, Inver, Buddy