PHOTO GALLERY: See Photo Gallery from Deane's Showjumping and results

Build-up begins for Winter Showjumping final
With seven weeks of jumping now under the belt there is only the small matter of the Final of the Winter Showjumping League to complete.
As it stands at the moment in the Senior Champion Rider competition, Lucy Stewart on her horse Dedo are clear with a maximum of 70 points with Brenda Burke on Bonnie only a clear round behind on 60 points.
In the Junior Champion Rider competition, Amy Gardner on Ruby is still ahead of the pack on 60 points and it doesn’t look like she can be caught, as her closest rivals are several clear rounds behind.
But that doesn’t mean the competition is all over! We still have the winner of each of the classes to be decided on the Final Day. Those riders who have qualified for the final and jump clear on the day will need to jump against the clock to see who takes 1st ,2nd and 3rd places.
The Starter Stakes got the show on the road with some fantastic jumping. Hollie Bradley, Sinead Murray and Dean Burgess were all clear and picked up well deserved clear round rosettes. The 50 cm Class saw Cora Doherty on Meenarillagh and Christina Gysling on Cuddles both jump clear.
The 60cm Class saw several riders jumping clear, the stand out rounds being Rebecca Morrow on Lincoln who was just back in action from have her appendix out, Ally McClay on Penny jumped a super round. We had a few new faces in the crowd and the trip was well worth the effort as Iseult O’Connor on Elmo and Anna McGuinness on Banty both picked up clears.
The 70cm Class saw the ever steady Lucy Stewart and Dedo complete their 7th week clear, they will be running out of room for all these rosettes! Rebecca Morrow picked up her second clear round for the day. While Iseult O’Connor on Elmo jumped another lovely clear round.
In the 80cm Class Brenda Burke kept the pressure on Lucy Stewart for Senior Champion as she completed her 6th week clear on Bonnie, she is only one clear round behind Lucy Stewart, who has to stay clear on the Final Day to avoid a jump off for the trophy!
Brenda Burke on Bonnie was clear again in the 90cm Class, as she picked up her second rosette. Amy Gardner on Ruby once again jumped a super clear round to tighten their grip on the Junior Champion trophy. Siofra Hughes jumped a lovely round on Lacey while Lauren Bradley on Fred picked up a second clear round rosette for the day.
Once again there were no clears in the 1m or 1.10m Class as all riders picked up unlucky faults.
Next up the Final of the Winter Showjumping League on Sunday the 4th of March, lots of elbow grease will be required to get the horses and riders shining for the final.
Many thanks to all our helpers and Judge Cyndi Graham on the day. The same Horse and Rider combination must compete in 4 of the first 7 weeks in the same class to be eligible for the prizes on the Final Day. But all horses and riders are still welcome to compete. For further details check Facebook, Deanes Farm, or contact Alax on 074 9737160.
Results Clear Rounds
Starter Stakes
Hollie Bradley, Inver, Spirit
Sinead Murray, Donegal, George
Dean Burgess, Bruckless, Truffles
40cm Class
No Clears
50cm Class
Cora Doherty, Glenties, Meenarillagh
Christina Gysling, Harvey’s Pt, Cuddles
60cm Class
Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Lincoln
Ally McClay, Laghey, Penny
Christina Gysling, Harvey’s Pt. Cuddles
Iseult Finn O’Connor, Bundoran, Elmo
Anna McGuinness, Bundoran, Banty
Danielle Greene, Donegal, Orchid
Dominika Czibla, Donegal, Meenarillagh
70cm Class
Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo
Ally McClay, Laghey, Amadeus
Iseult O’Connor, Bundoran, Elmo
Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Lincoln
80cm Class
Brenda Burke, Frosses, Bonnie
Blair Duffy, Glenties, Breezy
Anna McGuinness, Bundoran, Banty
Lauren Bradley, Inver, Fred
90cm Class
Lauren Bradley, Inver, Fred
Brenda Burke, Bonnie, Frosses
Amy Gardner, Ruby, Rockhill
Siofra Hughes, Bundoran, Lacey
1m Class
No Clears
1,10m Class
No Clears
