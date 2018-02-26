PHOTO GALLERY: See Photo Gallery from Deane's Showjumping and results

With seven weeks of jumping now under the belt there is only the small matter of the Final of the Winter Showjumping League to complete.

As it stands at the moment in the Senior Champion Rider competition, Lucy Stewart on her horse Dedo are clear with a maximum of 70 points with Brenda Burke on Bonnie only a clear round behind on 60 points.

In the Junior Champion Rider competition, Amy Gardner on Ruby is still ahead of the pack on 60 points and it doesn’t look like she can be caught, as her closest rivals are several clear rounds behind.

But that doesn’t mean the competition is all over! We still have the winner of each of the classes to be decided on the Final Day. Those riders who have qualified for the final and jump clear on the day will need to jump against the clock to see who takes 1st ,2nd and 3rd places.

The Starter Stakes got the show on the road with some fantastic jumping. Hollie Bradley, Sinead Murray and Dean Burgess were all clear and picked up well deserved clear round rosettes. The 50 cm Class saw Cora Doherty on Meenarillagh and Christina Gysling on Cuddles both jump clear.

The 60cm Class saw several riders jumping clear, the stand out rounds being Rebecca Morrow on Lincoln who was just back in action from have her appendix out, Ally McClay on Penny jumped a super round. We had a few new faces in the crowd and the trip was well worth the effort as Iseult O’Connor on Elmo and Anna McGuinness on Banty both picked up clears.

The 70cm Class saw the ever steady Lucy Stewart and Dedo complete their 7th week clear, they will be running out of room for all these rosettes! Rebecca Morrow picked up her second clear round for the day. While Iseult O’Connor on Elmo jumped another lovely clear round.

In the 80cm Class Brenda Burke kept the pressure on Lucy Stewart for Senior Champion as she completed her 6th week clear on Bonnie, she is only one clear round behind Lucy Stewart, who has to stay clear on the Final Day to avoid a jump off for the trophy!

Brenda Burke on Bonnie was clear again in the 90cm Class, as she picked up her second rosette. Amy Gardner on Ruby once again jumped a super clear round to tighten their grip on the Junior Champion trophy. Siofra Hughes jumped a lovely round on Lacey while Lauren Bradley on Fred picked up a second clear round rosette for the day.

Once again there were no clears in the 1m or 1.10m Class as all riders picked up unlucky faults.

Next up the Final of the Winter Showjumping League on Sunday the 4th of March, lots of elbow grease will be required to get the horses and riders shining for the final.

Many thanks to all our helpers and Judge Cyndi Graham on the day. The same Horse and Rider combination must compete in 4 of the first 7 weeks in the same class to be eligible for the prizes on the Final Day. But all horses and riders are still welcome to compete. For further details check Facebook, Deanes Farm, or contact Alax on 074 9737160.

Results Clear Rounds



Starter Stakes

Hollie Bradley, Inver, Spirit

Sinead Murray, Donegal, George

Dean Burgess, Bruckless, Truffles



40cm Class

No Clears



50cm Class

Cora Doherty, Glenties, Meenarillagh

Christina Gysling, Harvey’s Pt, Cuddles



60cm Class

Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Lincoln

Ally McClay, Laghey, Penny

Christina Gysling, Harvey’s Pt. Cuddles

Iseult Finn O’Connor, Bundoran, Elmo

Anna McGuinness, Bundoran, Banty

Danielle Greene, Donegal, Orchid

Dominika Czibla, Donegal, Meenarillagh



70cm Class

Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

Ally McClay, Laghey, Amadeus

Iseult O’Connor, Bundoran, Elmo

Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Lincoln



80cm Class

Brenda Burke, Frosses, Bonnie

Blair Duffy, Glenties, Breezy

Anna McGuinness, Bundoran, Banty

Lauren Bradley, Inver, Fred



90cm Class

Lauren Bradley, Inver, Fred

Brenda Burke, Bonnie, Frosses

Amy Gardner, Ruby, Rockhill

Siofra Hughes, Bundoran, Lacey



1m Class

No Clears



1,10m Class

No Clears