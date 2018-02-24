PHOTO GALLERY: Finesse Gymnastics Display Club Floor and Vault Competition

Finesse Gymnastics Display Club hosted a Floor and Vault Competition for their Development Classes on Saturday 24th February. Congratulations to all the gymnasts who participated in this 2 piece competition.

7 years and under medal winners:

1st Jodie Rogers

2nd Doris Maria Gallagher

3rd Jessica Boyle

9 years and under medal winners:

1st Ella Carr

2nd Tia Duddy

3rd Yevis Bella Gallagher

11 years and under winners:

1st Cara McClintock

2nd Brian Byrne

3rd Maria Fleming

12 years and over medal winners:

1st Sinead Byrne

2nd Reelan McHugh

3rd Emma Nestor

Top Vault Score: Reelan McHugh

Top Floor Score: Brian Byrne

Top Overall Score: Sinead Byrne

Thank you very much to everyone who helped prepare and organise the competition. A special thank you to our guest judges Katie Hasson and Molly Gallagher.

Well done again to all our gymnasts.