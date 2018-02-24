DONEGAL GYMNASTICS
PHOTO GALLERY: Finesse Gymnastics Display Club Floor and Vault Competition
See photo gallery from the event plus results
Finesse Gymnastics Display Club hosted a Floor and Vault Competition for their Development Classes on Saturday 24th February. Congratulations to all the gymnasts who participated in this 2 piece competition.
7 years and under medal winners:
1st Jodie Rogers
2nd Doris Maria Gallagher
3rd Jessica Boyle
9 years and under medal winners:
1st Ella Carr
2nd Tia Duddy
3rd Yevis Bella Gallagher
11 years and under winners:
1st Cara McClintock
2nd Brian Byrne
3rd Maria Fleming
12 years and over medal winners:
1st Sinead Byrne
2nd Reelan McHugh
3rd Emma Nestor
Top Vault Score: Reelan McHugh
Top Floor Score: Brian Byrne
Top Overall Score: Sinead Byrne
Thank you very much to everyone who helped prepare and organise the competition. A special thank you to our guest judges Katie Hasson and Molly Gallagher.
Well done again to all our gymnasts.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on