PHOTO GALLERY: Setanta celebrate Donegal and Ulster hurling success

It was an historic night for Setanta, Donegal’s sole all-hurling club, at their annual awards banquet on Saturday night in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey.

In the most successful year in the club’s 39-year history the club celebrated winning the Donegal Senior Championship and a first Ulster Junior Championship success.

Up to 175 players, officials, family, friends and supporters sat down for the meal and Martin Fogarty, the GAA’s National Hurling Development Manager, was the special guest on the night.

Fogarty is a former double U-21 All-Ireland hurling winning manager and was a member of Brian Cody’s management team for eight years from 2005 to 2013.

In that period Kilkenny won six All-Ireland titles.

The senior team were presented with their Donegal and Ulster championship medals.

Great club stalwart Michael Doherty was installed as the first entrant in club’s Hall of Fame.

Awards of appreciation were presented to senior team manager Paul Campbell and his mentors Martin Callaghan and Ciaran McEvoy.

The club award winners were - U-21 Player of the Year - Jonathan Carlin; Young Senior Player - Josh Connolly; Senior Player of the Year - Danny Cullen; Club Person of the Year - Meave Moss.