Pic special from MacCumhaill's GAA awards night

The MacCumhaill's GAA Centre was the setting for the MacCumhaill's GAA Club's Annual Dinner Dance and Awards Presentation night on Saturday night.

The special guests on the night were the Under-21 football panel who claimed the B Championship.

Over 140 people attended a very successful and enjoyable night.

Club secretary Alan Martin acted as MC and kept events running smoothly while announcing and introducing the award recipients.

After the meal Alan introduced club chairman Terry O’Reilly who went on to praise the work done at all levels of the club, both at coaching and all other areas.

Our Under-21 winning side were called up to be presented with their medals. Oisin Gallen was awarded the Under-21 player of the year after putting in a superb performance.

Mark O’Sullivan and Ruairi McLaughlin were awarded presentations for their work with the Under-21s.

Ladies football continues to go from strength to strength and the awards for young player of the year went to Clara Bradley who tallied 8-14 to her name in the season gone by.

Edel Sweeney picked up the senior player of the year award for her commitment and leadership.

Edel was absent on the night so her brother Shane Duffy accepted the award on her behalf.

Next up it was time to acknowledge the third team. Gerard Grindle was acknowledged for his efforts on his return season back after a bad knee injury.

Moving onto the reserve team. Paul Kelly was the winner of reserve player of the year and Fintan Griffin capped off a fine first year into senior football with young reserve player of the year to add to his Under-21 medal.

The Senior Footballer of the Year award went to Gary Wilson who turned in numerous impressive performances during the season and Adam Lynch picked up the Young Footballer of the Year, adding to his Under-21 medal.

Ciaran Matthewsson was the recipient of the senior hurler of the year and Sean Curran picked up the young player of the year.

The Club Person of the Year award was jointly shared this year and in Simon McDevitt and Bryan Cannon the awards were well deserved.